DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / India's Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra chosen as torch-bearer for 2026 Winter Olympics

India's Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra chosen as torch-bearer for 2026 Winter Olympics

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:30 PM Oct 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251022165613
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): India's 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra has been selected as a torch-bearer for the 2026 Winter Olympics Torch Relay.

Advertisement

India's first-ever individual gold medalist in its Olympic history, Bindra, shared the news with the fans on social media, being selected for the event to be held in Italy next year.

Advertisement

"Truly humbled to be chosen as a torchbearer for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Torch Relay. The Olympic flame has always held a special place in my heart - a symbol of dreams, perseverance, and the unity that sport brings to our world," Bindra announced on social media as quoted by Olympics.com.

Advertisement

"To carry it once again is both an honour and a beautiful reminder of what sport makes possible. Thank you, Milano Cortina 2026, for this incredible honour," Abhinav Bindra, who bagged the men's 10m air rifle shooting gold medal at the Beijing Olympics, added.

This is not the first time that Bindra has been a part of an Olympic Torch relay, having been a part of the Paris Olympics last year as a torch-bearer as well.

Advertisement

The Olympic Torch Relay is a traditional ceremonial journey that takes place before both the Summer and Winter Olympics. As part of this, the prestigious and sacred Olympic flame is transferred from Olympia, Greece--the site of the ancient Olympic Games--to the host city of the upcoming Olympics.

After the lighting of the flame using the sun's rays during a traditional ceremony at the Temple of Hera in Olympia, it travels through Greece before it is handed to the host nation.

The flame will be handed over to Milano Cortina 2026 organisers on December 4 this year as a part of the ceremony. From there, it would travel to Rome and begin its nationwide journey.

Over a period of 63 days, the relay will be covering 12,000 kilometres and make 60 official stops, visiting all 110 provinces of Italy. A total of 10,001 torchbearers will be part of the relay across the country before it reaches the Opening Ceremony of the Games on February 6 next year.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will be held across the Italian cities of Milano and Cortina d'Ampezzo from February 6 to 22 next year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts