DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / India's Olympic medallist Vijender Singh appointed to Asian Boxing Council

India's Olympic medallist Vijender Singh appointed to Asian Boxing Council

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:55 PM Jan 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Indian boxing icon Vijender Singh has been appointed as a member of the Asian Boxing Council (ABC), marking a milestone in his journey from elite athlete to global sports administrator.

Advertisement

Vijender, India's first Olympic medallist in boxing, brings with him nearly two decades of experience at the highest level of the sport, both in amateur and professional boxing. His appointment to the Asian Boxing Council reflects his deep understanding of the sport and his continued commitment to its growth across the continent, a release said.

Advertisement

"I am honoured to be appointed as a member of the Asian Boxing Council. I would like to thank the Boxing Federation of India and its leadership for entrusting me with this responsibility. I hope to fulfil this role to the best of my ability at the international level. Just as we created history in Beijing, I am committed to working for the growth of Asian boxing, with a strong focus on Indian boxers, and helping our athletes achieve even greater success in the future," , Vijender Singh said, according to the release.

Advertisement

The Asian Boxing Council plays a key role in shaping the sport's competitive and developmental framework across the region. Vijender's inclusion is expected to add an athlete-first perspective to policy discussions, governance, and long-term planning, the release said.

Vijender Singh remains one of India's most recognisable sporting figures, having won a historic bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and multiple medals at the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Advertisement

Post his amateur career, he transitioned successfully into professional boxing, further enhancing his international profile.

His appointment is seen as a moment of pride for Indian boxing and underlines the growing presence of Indian athletes in global sports governance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts