New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Indian boxing icon Vijender Singh has been appointed as a member of the Asian Boxing Council (ABC), marking a milestone in his journey from elite athlete to global sports administrator.

Advertisement

Vijender, India's first Olympic medallist in boxing, brings with him nearly two decades of experience at the highest level of the sport, both in amateur and professional boxing. His appointment to the Asian Boxing Council reflects his deep understanding of the sport and his continued commitment to its growth across the continent, a release said.

Advertisement

"I am honoured to be appointed as a member of the Asian Boxing Council. I would like to thank the Boxing Federation of India and its leadership for entrusting me with this responsibility. I hope to fulfil this role to the best of my ability at the international level. Just as we created history in Beijing, I am committed to working for the growth of Asian boxing, with a strong focus on Indian boxers, and helping our athletes achieve even greater success in the future," , Vijender Singh said, according to the release.

Advertisement

The Asian Boxing Council plays a key role in shaping the sport's competitive and developmental framework across the region. Vijender's inclusion is expected to add an athlete-first perspective to policy discussions, governance, and long-term planning, the release said.

Vijender Singh remains one of India's most recognisable sporting figures, having won a historic bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and multiple medals at the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Advertisement

Post his amateur career, he transitioned successfully into professional boxing, further enhancing his international profile.

His appointment is seen as a moment of pride for Indian boxing and underlines the growing presence of Indian athletes in global sports governance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)