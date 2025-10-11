DT
PT
Home / Sports / India's para-athlete Simran Sharma could lose world championship medals over guide's positive dope test result

Umar Saifi, who has been the visually impaired Simran's guide for over 7 months, has tested positive for Drostanolone, a banned anabolic steroid that helps increase muscle mass, and strength

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:08 PM Oct 11, 2025 IST
Para Athlete Simran Sharma with guide Umar Saifi during woman's 200 T12 at World Para Athletics Championships 2025, in New Delhi. ANI File Photo
World Para-Athletics Championship's gold-winning sprinter Simran Sharma is likely to lose her medals after her guide Umar Saifi was handed a provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for failing a dope test.

Saifi, who has been the visually impaired Simran's guide for over seven months, has tested positive for Drostanolone, a banned anabolic steroid that helps increase muscle mass, and strength.

He won gold for a 200 m race at the Delhi State Open on September 7 where this dope test was likely conducted.

Saifi's name appears in the updated list of provisionally suspended athletes issued by NADA on Friday. He can appeal against the finding and seek a 'B' sample test.

It is not clear why his name did not appear on the NADA website before the World Championships which took place from September 27 to October 5.

Besides the 100-m T12 gold, Simran also won a silver medal in the 200-m race of the showpiece that was held in India for the first time. The 100-m gold was her second successive top finish in the world championship.

As per the International Paralympic Committee rules, Simran could lose her medals if Saifi fails to prove his innocence.

"Yes, there is a big chance of Simran and India losing both medals. The guide is also considered an athlete and important part of the event. The guide also gets a medal and certificate though only the medal of the athlete is counted," Indian Para Athletics Chairman Satyanarayana said.

Simran rose to prominence with a bronze in the Paris Paralympics last year but her guide at that time was Abhay Singh.

The updated NADA list features 30 new names, including wrestler Reetika Hooda and sprinter S Dhanalakshmi, and what is likely to raise alarm is the fact that five of them are minors (two wrestlers, two weightlifters and a kabaddi player).

