India's R Vaishali becomes country's third player to reach FIDE Women's Candidates 2026

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Sep 15, 2025 IST
Samarkand [Uzbekistan], September 15 (ANI): India's R Vaishali became the third Indian to qualify for the 2026 International Chess Federation (FIDE) Women's Candidates tournament on Monday.

She defended her FIDE Grand Swiss title in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Monday, as per ESPN. She finished with a total of eight points from 11 rounds, equal to Katryna Lagno, but secured a successful title defence on the basis of a tie-break.

Vaishali's qualification to the Women's Candidates tournaments comes after Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy made it to the event

Earlier in July, Divya had created history as she became the first Indian to win the Women's World Cup 2025, beating Humpy with a score of 2.5-1.5 in the tie-breaks in Batumi. During the event, she also became just the fourth Indian women's chess grandmaster.

In the Candidates tournament, she will earn the right to challenge China's reigning five-time world champion Ju Wenjun for the Women's World Chess Championship. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

