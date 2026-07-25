New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): As India intensifies its preparations for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands 2026, four players--goalkeeper Mohith HS, defender Yashdeep Siwach and midfielders Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lalage--are preparing for their first World Cup campaign, expressing confidence in the team's readiness for the marquee tournament.

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Known for his pace and ability, 23-year-old Lalage has evolved as an attacking midfielder. Preparing for the biggest tournament of his career, Lalage is focused on maximising the opportunity, according to a press release from Hockey India.

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"Playing in the World Cup has been a childhood dream of mine, and being part of the squad is a very special feeling. Right now, my focus is on making the most of this opportunity by giving my 100 per cent in every training session and every match. I want to contribute in whatever way the team needs me to," he said.

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"The senior players and coaches have always guided me on what I can improve, and that has given me a lot of confidence. Everyone in the camp is working hard every day. We all have the same mindset of giving our best for India," Lalage added.

His fellow midfielder Rajinder Singh, also 23, has added a blend of skill and strength to India's midfield -- rapidly establishing himself with his energetic presence in the side. Rajinder lauded the camaraderie within the unit.

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"What makes this team special is the connection we share. We communicate constantly on the field, but that bond is just as strong off the field as well. Everyone puts in the effort for each other, and if someone makes a mistake, there's always a teammate ready to cover for him. I think that unity is one of our biggest strengths," Rajinder said.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old defender Yashdeep Siwach focused on the intense nature of their preparation.

"The preparation for the World Cup has been really intense. We've worked hard on every aspect of our game, from fitness and strength to the smallest technical and tactical details. Every camp has pushed us to raise our standards and bring out the best in each other," Siwach said.

Sharing defensive duties with players like captain Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas, Siwach highlighted the guidance he receives from the senior members of the team.

"Having experienced players around me has made a huge difference. They're always willing to share their experiences and guide me through the finer details of the game, which has helped me build confidence. Everyone understands their role and responsibility, and we're excited for the challenge ahead," added Siwach.

Goalkeeper Mohith HS has impressed with his exceptional reflexes and composure in the post. Having watched the previous World Cup from the junior national camp in Bengaluru, he is now preparing to experience the tournament as part of the Indian team trying to end a 51-year wait for another World Cup trophy.

"I still remember watching the last World Cup from the junior national camp in Bengaluru. At that point, I always believed I would one day represent India at a major tournament, although I didn't expect the opportunity to come this soon. It's a very special feeling to now be part of the World Cup squad," said Mohith.

"From the Junior World Cup to now, I feel I've grown a lot as a goalkeeper, both physically and technically. I've always tried to learn from the coaches and senior players, whether it's improving the finer details or preparing for situations like shootouts. We have a great balance of experienced and young players, and everyone understands their role within the team," he added.

India are placed in Pool D of the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup and will begin their campaign against Wales on August 15 before taking on England on August 17 and Pakistan on August 19. (ANI)

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