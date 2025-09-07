DT
Home / Sports / India's second best to take on world's best as ISSF World Cup 2025 Ningbo gets underway

ANI
Updated At : 04:15 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): A 24-member Indian team comprising shooters ranked primarily between four-six in the national rankings, are all set to take on the world's best, as the international shooting season's fourth and final International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol stage, got underway in Ningbo, China.

Over six competition days beginning Tuesday, a total of 320 shooting athletes from as many as 42 nations, will take aim for a shot at the 10 medal sets up for grabs, as per a release from NRAI.

Some of the world's top shooters including at least four reigning Olympic champions will be seen in action in Ningbo, where many will look to gain confidence ahead of the world championships in Cairo in November. Some shooters will also be looking to book their spot in the season-ending ISSF World Cup Finals in Doha in December, with a top performance.

The 10m air rifle and air pistol mixed team events are the first two finals on schedule on Tuesday and India will field new combinations in both events. While Olympians Ramita and Divyansh Singh Panwar partner Umamahesh Maddenini and Meghana Sajjanar in mixed air rifle, yet another Olympian Rhythm Sangwan pairs with Nishant Rawat in the men's air pistol. Surbhi Rao and Amit Sharma will be the second Indian pair in the mixed air pistol.

Almost all top Shooting nations in the disciplines have fielded strong sides including hosts China who have among their ranks Olympic Champion and world record holder Sheng Lihao, among others.

Switzerland's Chiara Leone, the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) Olympic champion and the two Korean women pistol champions in Paris, Oh Yejin and Yang Jiin, will also be seen in action in Ningbo.

Other top nations to have fielded strong squads include the likes of France (20), Italy (18), Germany (15), Czechia (14) and Japan (13). Top shooters from Australia, Iran, Serbia, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Vietnam, will make the Ningbo stage even more competitive. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

