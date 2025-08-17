DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "India's spirits were always high, individual performances inspired the rest": Shardul Thakur on team's fighting mentality in England

"India's spirits were always high, individual performances inspired the rest": Shardul Thakur on team's fighting mentality in England

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:40 PM Aug 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): India's 2-2 draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy wasn't just about numbers on the scoreboard, it was about resilience, belief, and moments of brilliance by the Indian team.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the hard-fought series, all-rounder Shardul Thakur highlighted how India's refusal to give up, even in the toughest of situations, stood out.

"Everyone gave in a lot of energy even when fielding after a tiring, tough session, or say a big partnership. No one showed any sign of 'letting the match go'," Shardul said while speaking to Boria Majumdar on Revsportz.

Advertisement

"India was in winning positions in most of the matches except for Manchester. I would say both teams played equal cricket, just that England, being their home ground, had a slight advantage of knowing the conditions better," he added.

If England had the familiarity of conditions, India had sheer spirit. Shardul pointed to how individual brilliance often sparked collective belief.

Advertisement

"Team India always had their spirits high and had terrific individual performances that inspired the rest to follow their lead and perform," he said.

"Every match, I believe we had performances from individuals that stood out. For example, (Jasprit) Bumrah taking a five-for, getting a few hundreds in the first match, Prasidh (Krishna) and I getting crucial wickets, (Mohammed) Siraj bowling long spells," Shardul noted.

The list of standouts was long. From Shubman Gill's fluent knocks in Birmingham, to Rishabh Pant's two fighting hundreds, to KL Rahul's impressive innings, India found heroes everywhere. Even the lower order chipped in.

"Oval third innings, having runs from the lower order - those are the kind of things that keep the atmosphere alive in the dressing room," Shardul explained.

Dhruv Jurel (34) and Washington Sundar (53) put some critical runs to India's total of 396, which helped them to secure a lead of 373 runs. They eventually won that Test match by six runs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts