India's sweeping statement

PTI

Nagpur, February 7

There is every possibility that the strategy to prepare rank turners to demolish Australia could backfire on India, and that is the reason most home team batters committed themselves to a double shift in the nets against spinners in preparation for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India’s Shubman Gill at the nets

The Indian team had as many as nine specialist spinners — four from the main squad and five from the supporting cast — helping out the batters, two days before the start of the first Test.

Apart from spin mainstays Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, there were off-spinners Pulkit Narang and Jayant Yadav, along with leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and left-arm orthodox specialists Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Saurabh Kumar bowling to the batters.

With Narang and India international Jayant — they aren’t even among the top-10 wicket-takers in First-Class cricket — called for simulation, it gave an indication about the lack of good off-break bowlers in the domestic circuit. While Jalaj Saxena continues to be ignored, Jayant’s presence shows Aussie offie Nathan Lyon is very much on India’s mind.

“The things that we have worked on is playing spin, and we know the pitches are going to play here in India and what to expect. Keeping that in mind, we have practised playing spin,” vice-captain KL Rahul said, giving a peek into the team’s preparations for the first Test here.

In the nets, while Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli did play the sweep shot, Cheteshwar Pujara was more intent on negating the off-breaks with a big forward stride.

“Each person has his own individual plans. Everybody wants to play a certain way, or everyone has their own set way which has been discussed with the coaches. We have discussed this as a batting group in an attempt to try and play spin better,” Rahul.

In fact, head coach Rahul Dravid devoted a considerable amount of time to Gill and was seen explaining various methods to keep the sweep down with some shadow batting.

He showed Gill how to avoid offering a catch to forward short-leg or leg-gully if there is big turn on offer.

Gill was later seen standing at forward short-leg, with fielding coach T Dilip giving him some close-in catching lessons. — PTI

I got Smith out six times: Pithiya

Nagpur: Mahesh Pithiya (in pic) doesn’t mind the attention he is getting and his quiet and unassuming presence is certainly endearing. One could easily miss him among the plethora of net bowlers before you notice the uncanny resemblance of his bowling action with that of Ravichandran Ashwin.

He is only four First-Class matches old but the Australian team has made him a travelling net bowler and he is lapping up every bit of attention he is getting. “I had got Steve Smith out at least six times in the nets on the first day,” Pithiya said as he stood in one corner, watching his idol Ashwin go about his job in the nets. “Today I got blessings from my idol. I have always wanted to bowl like him. When I met him today, I touched his feet and sought his blessings. He hugged me and then asked what exactly I am bowling to the Australians. Virat Kohli also smiled at me and gestured thumbs up and wished me luck,” said the 21-year-old, who has just started his journey in senior cricket with Baroda. “It has been amazing to work with this Australian side. My job is to mainly bowl to Smith.”