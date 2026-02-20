Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): The stage is set for the 16th RR Lakshya Cup 2025, as India's top 20-ranked 10m Air Rifle shooters arrived at Lakshya Shooting Club, Karnala Sports Academy, Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Friday ahead of the invitation-only tournament scheduled for February 21-22.

Qualification rounds on February 21 will feature four relays beginning at 09:30, with subsequent relays at 11:30, 13:30 and 15:30, followed by free training from 17:00 to 19:00, as per a release.

On February 22, the remaining two qualification relays will take place at 09:30 and 11:30, leading into the Junior 10m Air Rifle Final at 14:00 and the Senior 10m Air Rifle Final at 15:30. The Prize Distribution Ceremony will commence at 17:30, followed by the Closing Banquet at 20:00.

The tournament brings together India's finest junior and senior rifle talent, including: Kiran Jadhav - Reigning National Champion, World Championship medalist, and defending Lakshya Cup Senior Champion Sonam Maskar- ISSF World Cup medalist, Parth Mane - Reigning National Games Champion and Junior World Champion, Rajshree Sancheti- International shooter and former National Champion and Ojasvi Thakur - Asian Championships Youth gold medalist.

The Senior Champion will receive Rs 1.5 lakhs and the rotating Silver Trophy, currently held by Kiran Jadhav of the Indian Navy. The Junior Champion will receive Rs 75,000, with additional cash prizes for other podium finishers. Athletes will also compete for shooting equipment and accessories from equipment partner Capapie Sports and accessories partner Tiro Sports.

Suma Shirur, Founder and High-Performance Director of Lakshya Shooting Club, said, "The Lakshya Cup has since evolved into one of India's most respected invitation-only rifle competitions, bridging the gap between training excellence and competitive pressure for emerging and elite shooters."

Founded in 2006, Lakshya Shooting Club introduced the Lakshya Cup in 2009 as an intra-club event. Conceptualised by Olympian, Arjuna Awardee and Dronacharya Awardee Suma Shirur, The Lakshya Cup has since evolved into one of India's most respected invitation-only rifle competitions, bridging the gap between training excellence and competitive pressure for emerging and elite shooters. (ANI)

