DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / India's top-ranked 10m air rifle shooters arrive in Navi Mumbai as 16th RR Lakshya Cup begins on Feb 21

India's top-ranked 10m air rifle shooters arrive in Navi Mumbai as 16th RR Lakshya Cup begins on Feb 21

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:00 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): The stage is set for the 16th RR Lakshya Cup 2025, as India's top 20-ranked 10m Air Rifle shooters arrived at Lakshya Shooting Club, Karnala Sports Academy, Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Friday ahead of the invitation-only tournament scheduled for February 21-22.

Advertisement

Qualification rounds on February 21 will feature four relays beginning at 09:30, with subsequent relays at 11:30, 13:30 and 15:30, followed by free training from 17:00 to 19:00, as per a release.

Advertisement

On February 22, the remaining two qualification relays will take place at 09:30 and 11:30, leading into the Junior 10m Air Rifle Final at 14:00 and the Senior 10m Air Rifle Final at 15:30. The Prize Distribution Ceremony will commence at 17:30, followed by the Closing Banquet at 20:00.

Advertisement

The tournament brings together India's finest junior and senior rifle talent, including: Kiran Jadhav - Reigning National Champion, World Championship medalist, and defending Lakshya Cup Senior Champion Sonam Maskar- ISSF World Cup medalist, Parth Mane - Reigning National Games Champion and Junior World Champion, Rajshree Sancheti- International shooter and former National Champion and Ojasvi Thakur - Asian Championships Youth gold medalist.

The Senior Champion will receive Rs 1.5 lakhs and the rotating Silver Trophy, currently held by Kiran Jadhav of the Indian Navy. The Junior Champion will receive Rs 75,000, with additional cash prizes for other podium finishers. Athletes will also compete for shooting equipment and accessories from equipment partner Capapie Sports and accessories partner Tiro Sports.

Advertisement

Suma Shirur, Founder and High-Performance Director of Lakshya Shooting Club, said, "The Lakshya Cup has since evolved into one of India's most respected invitation-only rifle competitions, bridging the gap between training excellence and competitive pressure for emerging and elite shooters."

Founded in 2006, Lakshya Shooting Club introduced the Lakshya Cup in 2009 as an intra-club event. Conceptualised by Olympian, Arjuna Awardee and Dronacharya Awardee Suma Shirur, The Lakshya Cup has since evolved into one of India's most respected invitation-only rifle competitions, bridging the gap between training excellence and competitive pressure for emerging and elite shooters. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts