New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The India's tour of England, with its five Test matches, presents before the world one of the spiciest contests between two of the modern-day's finest all-rounders, India's Ravindra Jadeja and England superstar Ben Stokes, who has changed the tone of English Test cricket with his 'Bazball' powered brand of game alongside coach Brendon McCullum.

Jadeja and Stokes, when they take to the field on June 20 at Leeds, will be their team's most experienced players. Both players have a long history of playing against each other at home and away both and some more chapters could get added to it during the series, marking the starting point of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 for these two sides.

Jadeja has a fine record against England, with 1,031 runs in 20 matches and 33 innings at an average of 33.25, with two centuries and six fifties. His best score is 112. He has also stacked up 70 wickets at an average of 32.57 against England, with two five-wicket hauls and a ten-fer. His best figures against England are 7/48.

In 10 Tests against England at their home, Jadeja has scored 563 runs at an average of 31.27, with a century and three fifties. His best score of 104 came the last time he played against England at their home in Edgbaston back in 2022. He has also taken 22 wickets at an average of 46.13, with best figures of 4/79. His statistics do not look as good in pace-friendly English conditions, but he has thrived on spin-friendly dustbowls in India, bamboozling the opponents.

On the other hand, Stokes has a poor record against India with the bat, scoring 972 runs in 21 matches and 40 innings at an average of 24.92, with a century and five fifties to his name and best score of 128. He has 40 wickets against India at an average of 31.17, with best figures of 5/73, his solitary five-wicket haul against them.

At home against India, his record against them is shockingly disappointing, averaging 18.75, with 225 runs in seven Tests and 12 innings, and just one half-century. His bowling has been better, though, with 26 wickets in seven Tests at an average of 16.65 and best figures of 4/28.

Jadeja enjoys a solid Test record against Stokes, having dismissed him six times in 19 meetings. Stokes has a batting average of just over 20 against him and a strike rate of around 53.

It remains to be seen who will reign supreme in this battle of titans? (ANI)

