Brisbane [Australia], November 9 (ANI): Young off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar's unsung efforts in India's 2-1 triumph in the five-match T20I series in Australia were recognised as the 26-year-old was named the Impact Player of the Series.

Sundar was a vital cog that brought balance to India's star-studded line-up that engages in an aggressive brand of cricket. After the fifth T20I was washed out due to lightning and incessant rain in Brisbane on Saturday, India revelled in the success and lifted the trophy with jubilation.

The BCCI posted a video on Sunday, sharing a sneak peek into the scenes that unfolded after the gripping rivalry. India head coach Gautam Gambhir announced that Rahil Khaja, Team Operations Manager, would hand the winner's medal.

Rahil kept it brief, announcing Washington's name and placing the gold medal around his neck. Washington thanked Rahil for the amount of hard work he puts in behind the scenes, and expressed his delight about playing a hand in India's win.

"Such a great feeling to get this medal from him. We know the kind of work he puts in every single day to make a lot of our jobs very easy. Getting over here and getting the opportunity to play in Australia is amazing, and to have contributed that drove it to the team's victory makes me happy," Sundar said as Rahil stood by his side in a video posted by the BCCI.

Washington didn't get an opportunity to roll his arms or have a crack at Australian bowlers in the first two T20Is. He returned to the final XI for the last three and created an instant impact. While Sundar didn't get a chance to impress with the ball, he walloped an unbeaten 49(23), laced with three fours and four maximums to gun down the 186-run target and steer India to a comfortable five-wicket win.

In the fourth T20I, he played a swift 7-ball 12 cameo and cleaned up Marcus Stoinis (17) as well as Australia's tail in his 1.2 over spell to return with figures of 3/3 as India raced to an unassailable 2-1 lead. (ANI)

