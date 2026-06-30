Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], June 30 (ANI): India has booked its place in the VALORANT main event at the Esports Nations Cup (ENC) 2026 following a resilient campaign in the Asia regional qualifiers. The team emerged as one of only two sides from the region to qualify for the global nation-based esports competition, which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 2 to November 29.

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VALORANT at ENC 2026 will take place from November 8 to November 15, featuring 32 teams competing for a prize pool of USD 1.5 million (Rs 14 crore). Sixteen countries and territories received direct invitations from the Esports Foundation through the ENC Rankings, which are based on performances in official Riot Games competitions. The remaining 14 qualification spots were decided through regional online qualifiers across Asia, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, North America, South America, Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia and Oceania.

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The Asia regional qualifier featured nine teams competing in a double-elimination bracket. All matches before the Upper Bracket (UB) Final and Lower Bracket (LB) Final were played as best-of-one, while both bracket finals were contested as best-of-three series.

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India's roster, led by in-game leader (IGL) Sagnik Roy (Hellf), featured Abhirup Choudhury (Lightningfast), Aman Yadav (Hoax), Venkatesh Sharma (Venky), and Daivik Chauhan (Dc), with Norbu Tsering (Karam1L) and Shravana Sahoo (Techno) serving as substitutes. Abhishek Bajaj (GodspeedxD) took charge as the team's coach, appointed by NODWIN Gaming, India's National Team Partner (NTP) for ENC 2026.

India began its campaign with a dominant 13-2 victory over Nepal in the UB quarterfinals before falling 5-13 to eventual qualifier Japan in the UB semifinals. Facing elimination, the team responded with composure, defeating Pakistan 13-9 in the LB quarterfinals and overcoming Mongolia 13-10 to reach the LB Final.

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With qualification on the line, India delivered its strongest performance of the tournament against Hong Kong, winning the opening map 13-10 before closing out the series with a 13-6 victory to secure a 2-0 win and its place at ENC 2026.

The qualification highlighted the depth of talent within the Indian lineup, with Venky emerging as one of the standout performers. He recorded a qualifier-leading 117 eliminations across India's six matches, the highest tally by any player in the Asia regional qualifiers.

More than 100,000 fans tuned in across co-streams and official ENC streams of the Asia qualifier finals to watch Japan's undefeated run and India's miraculous journey through the lower bracket.

Speaking about the qualification, Sagnik Roy (Hellf), IGL of India's VALORANT team, said, "This qualification means a lot because of what it represents for India's VALORANT scene. After the loss against Japan, we knew we had to reset quickly and focus on one game at a time. Every player stepped up when it mattered, and our ability to stay composed under pressure helped us turn things around. The growth of the game's ecosystem over the last few years has created a pool of players capable of competing at the highest level, and this team is a reflection of that progress. Every international opportunity helps push the ecosystem forward and inspires the next generation of competitors. We are excited to compete at the inaugural Esports Nations Cup and want to make the most of this chance."

The first stage of VALORANT at ENC 2026 will begin with all 32 qualified teams competing in a round-robin group stage, featuring four groups of eight teams. The top four teams from each group will advance to a 16-team single-elimination playoff bracket. All group stage matches will be best-of-one. All playoff matches (excluding the Grand Final) will be best-of-three. The Grand Final will be played in a best-of-five.

Alongside the 16 invited teams and 14 regional qualifiers, the United Arab Emirates secured the Host Region Wildcard as the next highest-placing competitor from the GCC region. To complete the line-up, one Solidarity Wildcard slot remains for an underrepresented region to compete on the world stage, which will be announced at the end of August once all ENC qualifiers have been completed.

VALORANT now becomes the third title in which India will compete at the ENC 2026 main event, alongside Chess and Trackmania. Grandmasters Nihal Sarin and Mitrabha Guha have already secured their places in the Chess main event, while Trackmania star Kunal Upreti (Spark) has also qualified for the competition.

India's preparations for ENC 2026 continue across multiple titles, with the DOTA 2 roster set to compete in the regional qualifiers from June 30 to July 1, where two teams will secure qualification. The Rocket League team will compete from July 17 to July 19, with three teams from Asia progressing to the ENC 2026 Finals. Meanwhile, India's MOBA Legends: 5v5! team remains in contention for a direct invitation, with the regional qualifiers scheduled for August 15 to 16 if required. (ANI)

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