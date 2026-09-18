Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Indian women's Kabaddi team has wrapped up its final training camp and travelled to Japan ahead of the 2026 Asian Games, closing out a structured, months-long preparation cycle under the guidance of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India.

The team will look to defend the gold medal it won in Hangzhou, where India edged Chinese Taipei 26-25 in the final. It will be India's fourth Kabaddi gold in the women's event at the Games, part of an overall tally of 11 golds in the sport since its introduction, according to a press release from PKL.

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Head coach Neeta Dadwe, a former India captain who played from 1991 to 2003 and has coached the national team for over a decade, including the 2014 Incheon and 2016 Asian Games campaigns, outlined the camp structure.

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"This was our fourth and final camp. Before this, we had two camps, one for 15 days and one for a month, and a third camp after that. We started with 42 girls, brought that down as we went, and had a strong mix of seniors and juniors throughout," she said.

On the team's approach heading into the tournament, she added, "We don't want any pressure. We just want to play freely."

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Coach Mamtha Poojari broke down the phased approach in more detail, which included a strength and conditioning programme organised jointly with Mashal Sports, organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League. "It's almost a six-month to one-year process. In the first camp, we go completely on fitness, speed, endurance, weight training, and recovery. The next camp shifts to a bit more skill and match play. By the third camp, we're mostly on the mat. And in the last camp, everything comes together, including studying the opposition's game on video."

For player Sonali Shingate, who is heading into her third Asian Games after being forced out of the 2023 edition through injury, the occasion carries a personal weight. "I played the Asian Games in 2018, and in 2023 I was in the squad but got injured at the last moment and had to go for surgery and rehab. This is my third chance," she said.

"Every player's dream is to play the Asian Games. Kabaddi is such a game that injury can come anytime, so not everyone gets that many chances," she added.

On the team bonding heading into the tournament, Sonali described a settled dressing room. "The atmosphere is very good. The coaches have taken good care of all the players. The new players who've been added are being looked after by the seniors. We felt the same nerves when we made our debut, so it's the benefit of experience being passed down. No one thinks in terms of individual point totals. We play as a team."

Looking at the opposition, both coaches pointed to the same two sides. "Iran and Chinese Taipei are the teams we're watching most closely," said Mamtha. "Iran plays with constant aggression from start to finish, no matter the scoreline. Chinese Taipei is calmer, more skill-based. We're training our players to adapt to both styles." Neeta added that Bangladesh, Japan and South Korea round out a competitive pool, with the team having studied video of all of them.

On the emergence of new talent, both coaches singled out the same name. "Nikita was captain of the last junior India U-18 team," said Mamtha. "If she stays focused on her game and her fitness, her future is very good."

Neeta agreed: "She has power, she's a left winger, and not many people know much about her yet, but she'll be useful for us."

Both coaches see the growth of a women's professional league as central to the sport's future. "When the league comes, every player will get financial support and scientific training, not just skill and fitness," said Sonali.

"Girls barely have professional teams outside the police services right now. A league changes that completely." Mamtha agreed: "There are so many talented players across the country who never get a chance. A league gives all of them a platform."

Sonali closed with a message for supporters: "Thank you to all the Indian fans for supporting women's Kabaddi. Keep doing what you are doing — we will give our best."

Indian Women's Kabaddi Team for the 2026 Asian Games: Pushpa Rana (captain), Ritu Negi, Sonali Shingate, Sanju Devi, Pooja Kajla, Ritu Sheoran, Jyoti Thakur, Pinki Roy, Manisha Kumari, Bhavna Thakur, Raj Rani, Nikita Kumari. (ANI)

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