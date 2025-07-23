Manchester [UK], July 23 (ANI): India's workhorse pacer Mohammed Siraj will be playing his 100th international match during the fourth Test against England at Manchester's Old Trafford Stadium, and he could make it a special occasion for himself by taking two wickets that will take him to 200 international scalps.

In 99 international matches so far, Siraj has taken 198 wickets at an average of 28.53, with best figures of 6/15, with five five-wicket hauls to his name.

In 39 Tests, Siraj has taken 113 wickets at an average of 30.88, with best figures of 6/15 and four fifers to his name. In 44 ODIs, he has taken 71 wickets at an average of 24.04, with best figures of 6/21. In 16 T20Is, he has taken 14 wickets at an average of 32.28, with best figures of 4/17.

In his short career so far, Siraj has secured plenty of accolades for himself, including the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title and Asia Cup 2023 title. He secured the 'Player of the Match' title in the Asia Cup final, for his 6/21 that skittled out Sri Lanka for just 50 runs. He also became the first Indian to pick four wickets in an over in international cricket during the match.

Siraj was also once rated as number one bowler in ICC ODI Rankings.

Siraj is a man for overseas conditions, having Test five-wicket hauls in South Africa, Australia, West Indies and England. Since his Test debut in 2020, Siraj is India's second-most successful bowler overseas, with 88 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 29.77, best figures of 6/15 and four-five wicket hauls. The first one is his 'Jassi Bhai', Jasprit Bumrah, with 100 scalps in 20 Tests at an average of below 20, with best figures of 6/61 and eight five-wicket hauls.

With 8/126 back in 2021, Siraj has the best bowling figures by an Indian during a match at the iconic Lord's venue.

During the ongoing series, Siraj is the leading wicket-taker, with 13 wickets in three matches, at an average of 32.00, with best figures of 6/70.

Will Siraj deliver a match-winning performance at Manchester? (ANI)

