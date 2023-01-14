India’s young guns out to own world

xBenoni (S Africa), January 13
Young female cricket players will finally get a chance to shine on the global stage when the inaugural U-19 Women’s World Cup begins here tomorrow.
Though the women’s game has grown over the past five years, there is still a pressing need to unearth more talent to popularise it further. The difference between the men’s and women’s games is massive: the International Cricket Council (ICC) has hosted 14 men’s World Cups since 1988.
The Covid-delayed 16-team event, originally scheduled to be held in 2021, will see a total of 41 games played across four venues in Benoni and Potchefstroom. A total of 11 full members – Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe – automatically qualified for the tournament. They have been joined by a team each from ICC’s five regions – the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, Rwanda, Scotland and Indonesia.
India are clubbed alongside hosts South Africa, Scotland and UAE in Group C. The Shafali Verma-led side opens its campaign against South Africa tomorrow. Richa Ghosh is another experienced player in the India squad.
The team has a good balance of few experienced players and young talented prospects both in the batting as well as bowling department. —Sachin Tendulkar
Ahead of the opening day of cricket, the 16 captains assembled for a historical photo at Nelson Mandela Square in Johannesburg.
“Today’s captains’ photo was definitely one of my standout moments of the build-up so far. It was such a festive atmosphere. We’re excited for our first match on Saturday,” Verma said. — PTI
