Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen, Saina Nehwal advance to Round 2

Jakarta

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament but Kidambi Srikanth crashed out in the first round here today. Sen beat Japanese Kodai Naraoka 21-12 21-11 in their men’s singles Round of 32 match. Srikanth lost 10-21 22-24 to Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito. World No. 9 Prannoy also exited, losing 19-21 10-21 to Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama. In the women’s singles, Nehwal defeated Chinese Taipei’s Pai Yu Po 21-15 17-21 21-15.

Dubai

Suryakumar Yadav voted ICC Men’s T20 Cricketer of Year

Swashbuckling Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav was today named the ICC Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year for his ferocious run in the shortest format of the game. India’s newest fast-bowling star Renuka Singh received the ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year Award.

Hyderabad

Ranji Trophy: Finally, some runs for Delhi’s Yash Dhull

Skipper Yash Dhull got 72 runs off 74 balls as Delhi reached 223/5 after bowling out Hyderabad for 355 in their Ranji Trophy Group B match here today.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 355 all out in 124 overs (Rayudu 153, Sahani 67; Mehra 3/45, Rana 3/63) vs Delhi 223/5 in 50 overs (Dhull 72, Badoni 78*); Haryana 158/6 in 53 overs (Hooda 42, Sumit 33*, Yuvraj 34; Sudha 5/45) vs Uttarakhand; HP 15/0 in 4.4 overs vs UP; Vidarbha 88/2 in 31 overs vs Punjab; Chandigarh 18/0 in six overs vs J&K.

Bhopal

Water Sports to debut at Khelo India Youth Games

Water Sports is set to make its debut at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022, which will be held across Madhya Pradesh from January 30 to February 11. — Agencies

