Indonesia Masters: Sindhu, Sen ousted in last-8

Jakarta, June 10
Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu and rising star Lakshya Sen bowed out in the quarterfinals of their respective singles events, ending India’s challenge at the Indonesia Open Super Series 500 tournament here today.
Sen was the first to be eliminated as the 20-year-old lost 16-21 21-12 14-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen. It was then down to Sindhu to carry India’s hopes but the former world champion lost 12-21 10-21 to Ratchanok Intanon in a match that lasted a little over 30 minutes.
The 27-year-old Intanon was at her dominating best and looked at ease in attack and defence. The Indian was never able to fight back and suffered her fifth straight loss to her Thai rival. After pocketing the first game easily, Intanon looked even more furious in the second and sealed the issue in 33 minutes to improve her head-to-head record against Sindhu to 9-4.
