Home / Sports / Ingebrigtsen wins indoor Worlds distance double

Ingebrigtsen wins indoor Worlds distance double

Jakob Ingebrigtsen completed a golden double by capturing the men's 1,500 metres title on the final day of the World Indoor Athletics Championships on Sunday, a day after the Norwegian claimed the 3,000m crown. Victory in 3 minutes, 38.79 seconds
Reuters
NANJING, Updated At : 07:54 AM Mar 24, 2025 IST
Jakob Ingebrigtsen completed a golden double by capturing the men’s 1,500 metres title on the final day of the World Indoor Athletics Championships on Sunday, a day after the Norwegian claimed the 3,000m crown. Victory in 3 minutes, 38.79 seconds meant Ingebrigtsen also matched the feat of Ethiopian great Haile Gebrselassie who won the double at the 1999 indoor Worlds in Maebashi, Japan.

The 24-year-old had warmed up for the global meeting with a similar effort at the European indoors earlier this month. “Of course this is something special,” said Ingebrigtsen. “It’s very difficult to compare yourself against history and what others are doing. I’m only focusing on myself.”

The Olympics 5,000m champion was barely troubled after he took the lead midway.

