Inglis, Carey lift Australia to 1-run lead with unbeaten 145-run partnership against South Africa on Day 2 of 3rd Test

Cape Town [South Africa], October 28 (ANI): Josh Inglis and Alex Carey produced a crucial unbeaten partnership of 145 runs to put Australia ahead of South Africa by one run at stumps on Day 2 of the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, with the visitors reaching 330/4 in their first innings on the back of a strong middle-order recovery.

Inglis remained unbeaten on 85 off 111 balls, while Carey scored 51 not out off 126 deliveries as the duo added an unbroken 145-run stand to take Australia past South Africa's first-innings total of 329. Australia ended the day with six wickets in hand, putting themselves in a promising position heading into Day 3.

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Earlier, Australia began their innings with openers Travis Head and Matt Renshaw putting together a 58-run partnership. Head scored a brisk 41 before off-spinner Simon Harmer struck twice in quick succession to shift the momentum in South Africa's favour.

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Harmer dismissed Head after the batter chopped the delivery onto his stumps and removed Marnus Labuschagne for a duck in the same over, with Aiden Markram taking the catch in the slips.

Australia reached lunch at 90/2 in 27 overs, with Cameron Green and Renshaw holding firm after the two setbacks.

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After the break, Renshaw and Cameron Green steadied the innings with a 126-run partnership for the third wicket. Both batters registered half-centuries, helping Australia rebuild after Harmer's double strike.

Renshaw scored 74 before Marco Jansen got rid of him before Tea in the 50th over. Jansen then dismissed Green for 65 in his next over, leaving Australia at 185/4 after the team had been comfortably placed at 184/2.

South Africa's double strike appeared to be putting them in control, but Inglis and Carey responded with a crucial unbeaten partnership in the final session, combining aggression with composure to turn the momentum in Australia's favour.

Inglis used his footwork and reverse-sweep effectively against Harmer to keep the runs flowing, while Carey anchored the innings at the other end. Their unbeaten 145-run stand took Australia to 330/4 at stumps on Day 2, giving the visitors a slender one-run first-innings lead.

For South Africa, Jansen claimed two wickets for 37 runs, while Harmer finished with two for 84.

Earlier in the match, South Africa were bowled out for 329 in 82.3 overs in their first innings. Marques Ackerman top-scored with 95, while Markram contributed 78. Mitchell Starc led Australia's bowling attack with figures of 6/72. (ANI)

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