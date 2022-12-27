Injury-hit Delhi bet on youngsters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 26

Struck down by injuries to its top fast bowlers, the Delhi team will have its work cut out as it takes on Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy match, starting here tomorrow.

Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Mayank Yadav, Simarjeet Singh and Pradeep Sangwan are all injured. As a result, Delhi will be pinning their hopes on the new crop, including Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana and Pranshu Vijaran. The trio, having only played one First-Class match each, will be up against a formidable TN batting lineup that boasts of B Sai Sudharsan, Baba Aparajith and N Jagadeesan.

“We will try to control the sessions. Unfortunately we have lost our fast bowlers due to some injuries, which is a concern to be honest,” Delhi coach Abhay Sharma said.

“There will definitely be some new faces and we have to back them now. Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana will be part of the group,” he added.

The Delhi team management has also dropped senior batter Nitish Rana from the squad for lack of form. “Dhruv Shorey is scoring runs. Yash Dhull is a good batter as well. So we are expecting good things from the batting unit and if we control the first session we will be in a better position to control the game,” Sharma said.