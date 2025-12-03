"Innings over gratitude forever": Mohit Sharma announces retirement from all forms of cricket

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): India right-arm speedster Mohit Sharma announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. The 37-year-old shared an emotional post on his Instagram handle to confirm his retirement.

In his Instagram post, Mohit thanked his fans and expressed his gratitude to the pitch. "Today with a full heart, I announce my retirement from all formats of cricket. From representing Haryana to wearing the India jersey and playing in the IPL, this journey has been nothing short of blessing. A very special Thank you to the Haryana Cricket Association for being the backbone of my career. And my deepest gratitude to Anirudh Sir, who's constant guidance and belief in me shaped my path in ways words cannot express."

"Thank you to the BCCI, my coaches, my teammates, IPL franchises, support stuff and all my friends for their love and support. Special thanks to my wife who always handled my mood swings and anger, and supported me through everything. I look forward to serving the game in fresh ways. Thank you so much. Innings over gratitude forever." Sharma added.

Sharma made his India debut against Zimbabwe in August 2013. He made his T20I debut against Australia in March 2014. The right-arm pacer played his final ODI and T20I games against South Africa in October 2015.

Overall, Mohit played 26 ODI games, scalping 31 wickets at an average of 32.90. He had an economy of 5.45 along with one four-wicket haul. In eight T20Is, the 37-year-old scalped six wickets at an average of 30.83.

In First-Class cricket, the right-arm pacer picked up 127 wickets in 44 outings. Sharma has an average of 24.55, with four-wicket hauls and seven fifers.

In List A, Sharma has 86 wickets in 78 matches at an average of 32.79. In T20 cricket, the Indian cricketer has 167 wickets in 172 matches, averaging 28.65.

He played for four teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He represented Chennai Super Kings (2013-2015, 2019), Punjab Kings (2016-2018), Delhi Capitals (2020), and Gujarat Titans (2023-2024).

Sharma was one of Chennai Super Kings' crucial bowlers in his first three seasons of IPL. The right-arm pacer scalped 20 wickets in 15 innings in IPL 2013. He won the purple cap in IPL 2014 for taking 23 wickets in 16 matches.

Mohit had a brilliant IPL 2023 with the Gujarat Titans, where his side reached the finals. He finished the season as the second-highest wicket-taker with 27 wickets in 14 innings at a strike rate of 9.81.

Overall, Mohit played 120 IPL matches, picking up 134 wickets at 26.21. The pacer picked up three four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul. (ANI)

