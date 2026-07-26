"Inspiration for every young Indian": Rajnath Singh hails Anahat Singh on historic World Squash Junior Championships triumph

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hailed Anahat Singh's historic World Squash Junior Championships triumph, saying her landmark title showcases India's rising stature in global sports and will inspire the next generation of athletes.

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Singh scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the World Squash Junior Championships title, defeating Egypt's Ruqayya Salem 3-0 in the girls' singles final on Saturday.

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"A proud moment for Indian sport! Heartiest congratulations to Anahat Singh on becoming the first Indian to win the girls' singles title at the World Squash Junior Championships 2026," Singh wrote in an X post.

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A proud moment for Indian sport! Heartiest congratulations to Anahat Singh on becoming the first Indian to win the girls’ singles title at the World Squash Junior Championships 2026. Your historic achievement is an inspiration for every young Indian and a testament to India’s… pic.twitter.com/YTS3o7jtVd — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2026

"Your historic achievement is an inspiration for every young Indian and a testament to India's growing sporting excellence. Wishing you continued success and many more laurels for the nation," he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also praised Singh for scripting history as the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship, describing her victory as a proud moment for the country and an inspiration for aspiring athletes.

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"History created! Heartiest congratulations to @Anahat_Singh13 on becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship. Your determination & excellence have made the nation proud and inspired countless young athletes. Wishing you continued success," Sarma wrote in an X post.

History created! Heartiest congratulations to @Anahat_Singh13 on becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship. Your determination & excellence have made the nation proud and inspired countless young athletes. Wishing you continued success. pic.twitter.com/Vkf8Ez4OPp — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2026

Top seed and India's No. 1 player Anahat Singh defeated second seed Ruqayya Salem 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 to script history, becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championships title.

In doing so, she eclipsed Joshna Chinappa's runner-up finish in 2005, which had stood as India's best-ever performance at the event for more than two decades. (ANI)

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