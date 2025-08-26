DT
Home / Sports / Inspire Institute of Sport set to host Rajdhani Judo Championships

Inspire Institute of Sport set to host Rajdhani Judo Championships

ANI
Updated At : 11:20 PM Aug 26, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The Inspire Institute of Sport, in collaboration with the Delhi Judo Council, has announced the IIS Rajdhani Judo Championships 2025-26, an inter-club competition for Judokas from Delhi. Set to be held at the Thyagraj Stadium, the tournament will take place between August 26 and 28 and is expected to feature over 850 participants.

Judokas will compete in the Mini Sub Junior, Sub Junior, Cadet (Boys and Girls), and Senior (Men and Women) divisions. Three mats will host bouts in a round robin format, guaranteeing each athlete the most exposure and competition possible. All bouts will be conducted in strict accordance with the rules and regulations of the International Judo Federation (IJF) and the Judo Federation of India (JFI).

"The IIS Rajdhani Judo Championships represent our commitment to building a strong competitive culture for Judo in Delhi. With participation across multiple age groups, this event not only provides valuable match experience for young judokas but also strengthens the ecosystem at the senior level. IIS, along with the Delhi Judo Council, is proud to provide a platform that nurtures grassroots talent while encouraging athletes to aspire towards national and international success," said Manisha Malhotra, President, IIS, as quoted by a press release.

Eligibility is open exclusively to Judokas who are Delhi State-registered players and residents of Delhi, ensuring the championship reflects the depth of local talent in the capital region. The IIS Rajdhani Judo Championships 2025-26 underline IIS' vision of creating a sustainable and competitive sporting pathway from grassroots to elite levels, ensuring Indian judokas gain the right opportunities to compete and grow in the sport. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

