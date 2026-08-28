Inter Miami reaches agreement with Cristian Gonzalez to become new head coach

Miami [US], August 28 (ANI): Inter Miami announced reaching an agreement with Cristian Alberto Gonzalez to become the club's new head coach, with current head coach Guillermo Hoyos staying in charge provisionally till the arrival of the new coach.

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The club announced the news amid a string of losses that have pushed them to second place in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer (MLS), ten points behind the table-toppers Nashville SC. Hoyos's stint will be over in less than a year, having taken over back in April this year.

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A statement from the club's official website said, "Inter Miami CF announced today that it has reached an agreement with Cristian Alberto "Kily" Gonzalez to become the Club's new First Team head coach. Gonzalez will officially assume his duties once he receives the corresponding work permits."

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"Guillermo Hoyos will provisionally continue in charge of the team until the arrival of the new head coach and his coaching staff. Inter Miami would like to especially highlight and thank Hoyos for his commitment and full dedication to the Club, demonstrated by his willingness to assume the role during this period, which began last April," the statement added.

Inter Miami suffered two losses in the Leagues Cup, leading to their exit from the competition before reaching knockouts, and lost to Nashville 4-1 in a battle for the MLS top spot a week back. After a 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union midweek, they had their fifth match without a win last Saturday when they succumbed 1-2 to Toronto FC.

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Their last win came way back against San Luis in the Leagues Cup on August 6, and their last MLS win came against Montreal on August 26, making it almost a month since they tasted success in the MLS. (ANI)

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