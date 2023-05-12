Inter on verge of reliving good old times

Milan, May 11

Inter Milan overpowered AC Milan early and held on to win the first leg of their Champions League semifinal derby 2-0, leaving the Nerazzurri on the brink of a return to European soccer’s showpiece event for the first time since 2010.

Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored two goals in three minutes to put Inter firmly in command and the visitors could have added more in a dominant first-half performance. “We had an extraordinary first half, the scoreline was tighter than it should have been, with what we created,” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said. “The guys were really great in managing such an emotional match. We have to continue like this. We know that we’re just one step away from a dream that we believed in from August until today.”

It was the first time Inter have beaten their neighbours in a European knockout tie, with Milan progressing from both previous meetings, most recently in the 2004-05 Champions League quarterfinals. Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko, 37, became the second oldest player to score in a Champions League semifinal after Manchester United’s Ryan Giggs.

The second leg is on Tuesday, in what will surely be another special European night at San Siro. The winner will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City, who drew their first leg 1-1.

“I know my team, I know my players, I know we can do better. I know Inter is a very strong team, but we’re not any less.” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “It will be a difficult night mentally for both teams, the last chance to get into the final.” Milan were missing key forward Rafael Leao, who couldn’t recover from a thigh injury. — AP

