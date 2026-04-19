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Home / Sports / Inter tighten grip on Serie A title with win over Cagliari

Inter tighten grip on Serie A title with win over Cagliari

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Dungar Patel
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:58 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram celebrates after the match. Reuters
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Inter Milan moved another step closer to the Serie A title with a controlled 3-0 win over Cagliari, underlining their authority at the top of the table.
Nicolo Barella was central to everything Inter did well. The midfielder helped create the opening goal, scored the second himself and dictated play throughout. It was also his second consecutive league goal at San Siro, a sign of his growing influence at a crucial stage of the season.The breakthrough came early in the second half when Federico Dimarco delivered his 16th Serie A assist of the campaign, equalling Papu Gomez’s single-season record. Marcus Thuram applied the finish, continuing his strong run of form and providing a constant threat in attack.
Inter quickly took control from there. Barella doubled the lead soon after, reacting first to a loose ball, before the game settled into a more controlled rhythm with Cagliari offering little in response.
The third goal arrived in stoppage time when Piotr Zielinski struck from distance to seal the result. The goal also marked his 50th in Serie A, making him the highest-scoring Polish player in the league’s history.
The win moves Inter 12 points clear at the top, although
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