Intercontinental Legends Championship: Maneka Gandhi and Faridi Brothers light up semis

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): The excitement at the ongoing Intercontinental Legends Championship reached a new high on Wednesday during the semifinal clashes held at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, as per the press release from Intercontinental Legends Championship.

The presence of noted social worker and former Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi, along with Altamash Faridi and Shadab Faridi, famed for the song "Sultan", added star power to the occasion.

The first semifinal, which kicked off at 3:30 PM, saw a thrilling contest with more than 400 runs scored, mesmerising the spectators. Meanwhile, the arrival of the chief guests - Maneka Gandhi and the celebrated Faridi brothers--further elevated the grandeur of the event.

Speaking about the league, Maneka Gandhi said, as the Intercontinental Legends Championship press release quoted, "This kind of tournament is a wonderful initiative that gives retired international cricket legends a chance to reconnect with their fans. Being part of such an event is truly a delightful experience for me."

She added, "Apart from major events like the World Cup, I rarely get time to watch cricket due to other commitments. So enjoying a match live at the stadium today has been absolutely memorable. I never imagined I'd be sitting at the ground watching a match--it truly is an incredible experience."

Known for her inspiring personality and contributions to women's empowerment, when asked what message she'd like to give to the youth, she replied, "There's only one thing that makes you a better human--respect for others. Always treat people with kindness."

Adding to the energy, Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi, who have won hearts across India with hits like "Sultan" and "Ve Kamleya", also enthralled the crowd with a live performance. As soon as the Faridi brothers took to the mic and began singing "Re Sultan", the crowd erupted with joy and enthusiasm.

Praising the league, they said, "This is a spectacular event. Being part of a league filled with legendary players from around the world is truly unforgettable. A unique league that brings young talent and experienced players together on the same field--kudos to MVP Quest and 100 Sports for organizing such a remarkable tournament." (ANI)

