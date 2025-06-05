DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Intercontinental Legends Championship: Maneka Gandhi and Faridi Brothers light up semis

Intercontinental Legends Championship: Maneka Gandhi and Faridi Brothers light up semis

The excitement at the ongoing Intercontinental Legends Championship reached a new high on Wednesday during the semifinal clashes held at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, as per the press release from Intercontinental Legends Championship.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:25 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): The excitement at the ongoing Intercontinental Legends Championship reached a new high on Wednesday during the semifinal clashes held at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, as per the press release from Intercontinental Legends Championship.

Advertisement

The presence of noted social worker and former Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi, along with Altamash Faridi and Shadab Faridi, famed for the song "Sultan", added star power to the occasion.

The first semifinal, which kicked off at 3:30 PM, saw a thrilling contest with more than 400 runs scored, mesmerising the spectators. Meanwhile, the arrival of the chief guests - Maneka Gandhi and the celebrated Faridi brothers--further elevated the grandeur of the event.

Advertisement

Speaking about the league, Maneka Gandhi said, as the Intercontinental Legends Championship press release quoted, "This kind of tournament is a wonderful initiative that gives retired international cricket legends a chance to reconnect with their fans. Being part of such an event is truly a delightful experience for me."

She added, "Apart from major events like the World Cup, I rarely get time to watch cricket due to other commitments. So enjoying a match live at the stadium today has been absolutely memorable. I never imagined I'd be sitting at the ground watching a match--it truly is an incredible experience."

Advertisement

Known for her inspiring personality and contributions to women's empowerment, when asked what message she'd like to give to the youth, she replied, "There's only one thing that makes you a better human--respect for others. Always treat people with kindness."

Adding to the energy, Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi, who have won hearts across India with hits like "Sultan" and "Ve Kamleya", also enthralled the crowd with a live performance. As soon as the Faridi brothers took to the mic and began singing "Re Sultan", the crowd erupted with joy and enthusiasm.

Praising the league, they said, "This is a spectacular event. Being part of a league filled with legendary players from around the world is truly unforgettable. A unique league that brings young talent and experienced players together on the same field--kudos to MVP Quest and 100 Sports for organizing such a remarkable tournament." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts