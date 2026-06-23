New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday extended greetings on International Olympic Day, highlighting the core Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect, while also underscoring India's growing sporting culture under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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In a post on X, Mandaviya said the day serves as a global reminder of the values that inspire millions across the world through sport.

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"Happy Olympic Day to everyone! Today, we celebrate the Olympic values of Excellence, Friendship, and Respect that inspire millions across the globe. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi, India is witnessing an unprecedented sporting revolution, empowering our athletes and encouraging every citizen to embrace sports as a way of life," Sports Minister Mandaviya wrote.

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https://x.com/mansukhmandviya/status/2069262313530810619?s=20

Meanwhile, International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah marked International Olympic Day by extending support to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) initiative aimed at promoting health, well-being, and community engagement through sport.

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Jay Shah highlighted the global reach and unifying power of sport, particularly cricket, which he said has the ability to inspire and empower millions across the world.

"On the International Olympic Day, we are fully behind the initiative by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to harness the power of sport to promote health, well-being, and community engagement. With more than 2 billion fans around the world, Cricket has the ability to unite, inspire and empower at an unparalleled scale. Wishing everyone a happy Olympic Day and look forward to celebrating with all of you the Olympic spirit that motivates us to move, play, and thrive," ICC Chairman Jay Shah shared a post on X.

For those unversed, International Olympic Day is observed worldwide on June 23 to mark the establishment of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the revival of the modern Olympic Games. First introduced in 1948, the day encourages physical fitness, inclusivity, and the Olympic principles of excellence, friendship, and respect. (ANI)

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