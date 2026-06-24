Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): An International Professional Boxing Championship was organised in Shimla on Monday to mark the 93rd birth anniversary of six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh, bringing together nearly 50 male and female professional boxers from five countries, including India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

The event, held for the third consecutive year in memory of the veteran Congress leader, was attended by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Congress legislators and several senior party leaders.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of late Virbhadra Singh, said sporting events such as professional boxing are important in steering youth away from drug abuse and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Advertisement

"On the 93rd birth anniversary of Raja Virbhadra Singh, our objective is to guide the youth of the state towards the right path. With that vision, this International Professional Boxing Championship is being organised for the third time. International players as well as athletes from Himachal Pradesh are participating. Our aim is to fight the growing drug menace in the state and eliminate this problem. We also want to carry forward the ideals of Virbhadra Singh and take the development works initiated by him to greater heights in the coming years," he said.

The championship also highlighted the growing popularity of professional boxing in India, particularly among women athletes.

Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh boxer Manisha Thakur, who competes professionally at the international level and is scheduled to face a boxer from Thailand, said such tournaments provide valuable exposure and encourage more women to take up the sport.

"First of all, I would like to say that it feels great that a professional boxing championship is organised every year on the birth anniversary of Raja Virbhadra Singh. These events provide us with a platform to showcase our talent. Many people still do not know that girls can also excel in boxing, and such tournaments help change that perception. Professional boxing is gradually growing in India. There are two international women's bouts in this event. Poonam from Punjab is fighting a boxer from Sri Lanka, while I will be competing against a boxer from Thailand. I want people to know that professional boxing is a sport in which women also perform at a high level. More such events and greater government support will help the sport grow and attract more participants," she said.

Among the international participants was Sri Lankan professional boxer Aasil Murajudeen, who expressed excitement about competing in India for the first time.

"India is such a great country and the experience I have had here has been wonderful. This is my first time competing as a professional boxer in Shimla and I feel confident and prepared. I have fought most of my matches in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and it is great to compete against Indian boxers and interact with the people here. The crowd is fantastic and boxing is growing as a sport in India. It is historic for Sri Lanka to send professional boxers to India for such events. Boxing is a demanding sport and we need more support and encouragement for athletes. I am a title holder in Sri Lanka, have fought 39 professional bouts, and this is my first fight against an Indian boxer. I am looking forward to the contest," said Aasil.

Organisers said the championship aims not only to promote professional boxing but also to inspire young people to pursue sports and stay away from substance abuse, while commemorating the legacy and contributions of late Virbhadra Singh to the development of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)