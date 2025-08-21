DT
PT
Home / Sports / International shooter’s weapon found at the armoury

International shooter’s weapon found at the armoury

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:14 AM Aug 21, 2025 IST
A day after The Tribune reported a big security breach where an air rifle of an international shooter went missing from the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, the weapon has been found.

Adrian Karmakar’s Walther air rifle has been found in the same Finals Range armoury from where it was reported to have been lost.

A SAI official confirmed this development to this correspondent on Wednesday. “We went to the same armoury today and began checking the weapons that have been deposited there. We found Adrian’s weapon there,” the SAI official said.

“I can only assume that Adrian failed to locate his weapon when he reported it to be missing,” he added.

Interestingly prior to this, a lot of persons including the staff deputed at the Dr Karni Singh Range had searched the area, including the Finals range armoury for the weapon. In fact, SAI conducted raids in the hostel on Tuesday.

Adrian’s father, Joydeep Karmakar, who represented India at the 2012 Olympic Games and was subsequently honoured with the Arjuna Award, found this surprising.

“I have been told that they have found the weapon from the armoury itself, I am happy and relieved that they found my son’s air rifle but it is slightly surprising that it was found from the place it was reported to be lost. A lot of people searched the same room!” he added.

