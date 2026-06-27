Invincible Chambal Ghariyals crowned champions of Madhya Pradesh League T20 Cup 2026

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Chambal Ghariyals completed a dream campaign in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026, defeating Royal Nimar Eagles by 31 runs in the final at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

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The triumph marked a historic double for the franchise after the Chambal Ghariyals women's team had earlier lifted the title with an unbeaten record, according to a release.

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The men's team followed suit, finishing the tournament unbeaten as well, following a world-class performance.

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After being put in to bat, Chambal Ghariyals made full use of the opportunity, posting a formidable 224/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Openers Harsh Dixit and Ankush Singh provided a brisk start, adding 35 runs for the first wicket in just 3.4 overs before Dixit departed after scoring 32 off 18 deliveries. Ankush also fell soon after for 12 off 9, leaving the Ghariyals at 45/2.

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With the innings at a crucial stage, Apurve Dwivedi joined skipper Shubham Sharma, and the duo shifted the momentum with a superb 83-run partnership for the third wicket. Dwivedi was the aggressor during the stand, smashing 51 off just 25 deliveries, including five sixes, before being dismissed.

Sharma continued to anchor the innings and found excellent support from Tripuresh Singh. The pair added another valuable 47 runs before the captain departed after a composed 57 off 38 balls.

Tripuresh then ensured Chambal finished on a high, receiving valuable support from Rohit Gupta, who blasted 17 off just seven deliveries. Tripuresh remained unbeaten on 43 off 24 balls, striking three fours and three sixes, as Chambal Ghariyals powered their way to an imposing total of 224/5.

While the batters lit up the Holkar Stadium with a flurry of boundaries and sixes, the spectators were also treated to a spectacular mid-innings show that further elevated the festive atmosphere.

Chasing 225, Royal Nimar Eagles came out all guns blazing. Dharmesh Patel and Himanshu Mantri collected 21 runs in the opening over, smashing three sixes between them off Avesh Khan.

Mantri was handed a reprieve early in his innings when Aman Bhadoriya spilt a straightforward return catch off his own bowling. However, Chambal struck soon after as Tripuresh Singh trapped Dharmesh Patel in front of the stumps for 17 off 8 deliveries.

Mantri then stitched together a 35-run partnership with Kanishk Dubey before Bhadoriya cleaned up Dubey for 21 off just 10 balls. From there, the Eagles kept losing wickets at regular intervals and gradually slipped behind the required rate.

Abhishek Mavi fought a lone battle with an unbeaten 73 off 39 deliveries but found little support from the other end as Chambal maintained control throughout the chase.

Mayur Patel was the standout bowler, returning impressive figures of 2/21 from his four overs, as Royal Nimar Eagles were eventually restricted to 193/7 in their 20 overs.

Captain Shubham Sharma echoed the sentiment, saying, "Winning the title feels even more special after watching our women's team achieve the same earlier in the tournament. Their success gave us confidence and motivation. Throughout the competition, our biggest strength was consistency. Different players stepped up in different situations, and that collective effort made all the difference. It's a proud moment for the entire team." (ANI)

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