Home / Sports / IOA and CONI sign landmark MoU to strengthen bilateral sports cooperation

IOA and CONI sign landmark MoU to strengthen bilateral sports cooperation

ANI
Updated At : 05:40 PM Dec 10, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) today signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in New Delhi to enhance bilateral cooperation in sports.

According to a release, the agreement establishes a structured framework for the joint promotion of sports, exchange of expertise, and the mutual extension of access to each nation's elite sporting infrastructure and high-performance centres for athletes, coaches, and sports science professionals.

The signing ceremony was attended by Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy and Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, reflecting the strong strategic commitment of both governments to deepen cooperation through sport.

Speaking on the occasion, PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, said, "Today marks a proud moment for the Indian Olympic movement. This partnership with CONI opens new horizons for our athletes to train, learn, and excel within one of the world's most respected sporting systems. The exchange of knowledge, expertise, and infrastructure will play a pivotal role in elevating India's global sporting performance. We look forward to a long and inspiring collaboration with our Italian counterparts," as quoted from a press release.

Echoing this sentiment, Luciano Buonfiglio, President of CONI, noted, "Italy and India share a deep passion for sport, and this MoU represents an important step in strengthening that bond. By opening our high-performance facilities and expertise to each other, we are building a bridge of excellence that will benefit both nations' athletes for years to come. CONI is delighted to join hands with IOA in this forward-looking initiative."

The ceremony also saw special remarks from dignitaries of both nations.

Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, remarked, "This collaboration reflects the growing partnership between our countries. Sport has a remarkable ability to bring people and cultures together, and today's agreement reinforces our shared commitment to cooperation, innovation, and excellence."

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, added, "This partnership arrives at a crucial moment for India's sporting ambitions. Access to world-class facilities and joint training programmes will significantly strengthen our athletes' preparation for future Olympic cycles. The Government of India welcomes this initiative and is committed to supporting meaningful international collaborations that uplift Indian sport."

The MoU outlines structured plans for joint training camps, coaching exchanges, collaborative sports science programmes, and development pathways for emerging athletes, signalling a new era of cooperation between the two Olympic committees. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

