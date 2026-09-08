IOA forms panel to probe ex-hockey captain’s sexual harrasment allegations

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has finally formed a four-member independent committee to probe allegations of sexual harassment and institutional intimidation levelled against Hockey India (HI) secretary general Bhola Nath Singh.

Former India women’s hockey captain Asunta Lakra had accused Singh of threatening her after she objected to the alleged sexual harassment of girls in Jharkhand at the hands of hockey coach Sudhir Golla.

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IOA president PT Usha, in a letter to HI, has asked the federation to extend full cooperation to the committee and also fund its expenses, including travel and accommodation.

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Justice (retd) Deepa Sharma, Vandana Rao, former women’s hockey captain Mamta Kharab and lawyer Sitwat Nabi have been named on the four-member committee.

“Hockey India is requested to make the requisite payments towards the honorarium and other expenses of the chairperson and members of the committee, including their travel, accommodation and other incidental expenses incurred in connection with the work of the committee,” the IOA president said in her letter.

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“Hockey India is also requested to extend its full cooperation to the committee and to ensure that all relevant records, documents, information and such other assistance as may be required are made available to the committee in a timely manner, so as to enable it to discharge its mandate effectively and expeditiously,” the letter added.

In July, the sports ministry had asked the IOA to form an independent committee to probe allegations of sexual harassment and institutional intimidation. Lakra had also claimed that Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh had threatened her with consequences for raising the issue of sexual harassment of girls in Jharkhand at the hands of a coach, Sudhir Golla.

HI president Dilip Tirkey, too, had sought an independent inquiry.

‘Blue is back’

The Indian hockey team will revert to wearing blue jerseys at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. HI president Tirkey has announced that the team will play in blue, its traditional kit. Saffron will be the second jersey.

“We will play in blue. There is no confusion. I have already approved the kit,” Tirkey said on the sidelines of the Indian contingent’s send-off ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The federation was heavily criticised after changing the team’s colours from blue to saffron at the World Cup held in Belgium and the Netherlands. The change became a political issue, with opposition parties targeting the government and accusing it of pushing its political agenda into sports.