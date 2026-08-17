New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) congratulated India's men's and women's teams for their participation in the ongoing FIH Men's and Women's Hockey World Cups, with president PT Usha expressing confidence that Team India will display the "pride, determination and excellence that have always defined Indian hockey."

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Both men's and women's teams are competing in their respective World Cup tournaments, co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands. While the Indian men's side started with a 3-1 win over Wales, the Indian women's side started with a 2-2 draw against China.

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India men's team secured direct qualification to the tournament after winning the men's Asia Cup held on home soil last year. India is drawn in Pool D along with England, Wales and arch-rivals Pakistan. Having won the 1975 edition by beating Pakistan 2-1 in the final, the World Cup glory has eluded India for the last 50 years.

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Indian women's team is a part of Pool D with China, England and South Africa and reached the tournament via qualifiers route, having attained an Asia Cup silver last year.

A statement from IOA said, "The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) congratulates the Indian Men's and Women's National Hockey Teams on their qualification and participation at the prestigious FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, being held in Belgium and the Netherlands from 15-30 August 2026. India's presence in both the men's and women's competitions is a significant achievement for Indian hockey and underlines the continued strength and progress of the sport in the country. India is the only South Asian nation to have both its men's and women's teams competing at this year's FIH Hockey World Cup, reflecting the growing competitiveness of Indian hockey at the highest level of international sport."

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The World Cup provides both teams with an important opportunity to compete against the world's best and further strengthen their high-performancepathways as India prepares for a significant sequence of international competitions, including the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games and, subsequently, the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

For Indian hockey, the Asian Games, starting from September 19, will be an especially important milestone in the international calendar. The experience of competing at the World Cup will provide both squads with valuable exposure to high-pressure competition and an opportunity to further develop the tactical, physical and mental attributes required to perform consistently at the highest level.

Dr P.T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, said: "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to both our men's and women's teams on qualifying for the FIH Hockey World Cup. I wish our athletes, coaches and

the entire support staff the very best for the tournament. Competing against the world's best teams at a tournament of this stature is an important part of an athlete's high-performance journey. The experience

gained here will be extremely valuable as we look ahead to the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games and, ultimately, the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games."

"The Asian Games will be an important opportunity for our hockey teams to test themselves in a major multi-sport environment and to continue building towards our Olympic ambitions. We have immense confidence in both our teams, and I am certain that our players will represent India with the pride, determination and excellence that have always defined Indian hockey," she added.

The president of Hockey India, Dilip Tirkey, also said, "The participation of both our men's and women's teams at the FIH Hockey World Cup is a testament to the hard work, discipline and ambition of our

athletes, coaches and support teams. Our preparations have been meticulous, and both squads are entering the tournament with a strong tactical approach and the determination to compete against the very best in the world. A World Cup is always a demanding challenge, but it is also an important opportunity for our players to test themselves at the highest level."

"With the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games also on the horizon, this tournament assumes even greater importance as part of our preparation and competitive journey. We are confident in the ability of both teams and know that our players will give everything on the field and make the country proud," he signed off. (ANI)

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