IOA ratifies new constitution in meeting

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, November 10

The special general meeting (SGM) called by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to adopt the draft constitution prepared by Justice (retd) L Nageswara Rao finished on expected lines.

The members at the meeting, chaired by IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta, officially ratified the new constitution but then attached a list of amendments, which they hope will be acceptable to the Supreme Court when the report is tabled tomorrow.

IOA’s wishlist Restore voting right of state Olympics associations

Tenure clause (no more than three terms) should only be applicable for the posts of president, secretary general and treasurer

Age cap of 70 years should only apply to office bearers and not the executive council members

CEO should be appointed by executive council only

Most of the reforms, including voting rights, sportspersons of outstanding merit, female representation in IOA’s executive, and age and tenure regulations to be extended to the entire executive council have been rejected by a majority of the members who attended the meeting today.

Importantly, the state Olympics associations want their voting right to be reinstated. Curtailing the role of the CEO too has been mentioned in the list of eight demands, expected to be handed over along with the ratified constitution.

A lot of the attendees were dismayed that the IOA house did not take a vote on the matter, despite having a debate on it. “This has never happened. How can you say that the constitution has been ratified without putting it to vote through a secret ballot?” said a member of a national sports federation.

Even though the constitution was ratified, the parleying between all the groups continued for long.

“A few of the things are bizarre in the constitution,” said a sitting member of the outgoing house. “How can you give absolute control to the CEO? And what is this Rs 25 crore turnover clause, we need people who have work experience in sports. We want the CEO to be appointed by the IOA executive,” he added.

“We also want two things deferred for this election — the voting rights of athletes and the female representation in the executive. A lot of the federations do not have women as part of their executive. They should be given time to amend their constitution in a 30:70 ratio and then they can be part of the IOA executive,” he added.

The age and tenure regulation was another matter that was hotly debated.

Meanwhile, Mehta has already apprised both the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) of the desired changes in the draft.