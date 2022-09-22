Indian Olympics Association's acting president resigns

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 21

In an expected move, Anil Khanna has resigned as the Indian Olympics Association’s (IOA) acting president. Khanna had become the acting president after the removal of Narinder Batra.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), earlier this month, warned the IOA of suspension if it does not hold elections by December. In the same letter, the international body said that it does not recognise any interim/acting president and that IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta will serve as the main point of contact.

Khanna, in his letter addressed to Mehta and the other members, said he was doing this as a step to bring greater harmony within the body, which has been hit by factionalism.

“…To bring greater harmony within the entire membership of IOA, and in order to achieve the above objective, I have decided to step down from the responsibilities and duties of the President bestowed upon me by the Constitution of IOA and the Hon’ble High Court,” Khanna said in his letter.

Khanna, who has been associated with the International Tennis Federation for over two decades, also took a dig at the IOC for not recognising Indian laws.

“While I respect the views of the IOC, at some stage, when the dust has settled, I would like to ask the IOC as to who will decide and interpret the “Law of the Land” and the Constitution of the NOCs in a Nation. Will this interpretation be done by the IOC or will the same be done by the Hon’ble Courts of a Nation?” he wrote.

No IOA post

Khanna, while talking to The Tribune, made it clear that he will not contest for any post in the IOA because of the age cap as part of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011. Khanna will turn 70 in July next year.

“There is no chance of me contesting the elections as I will turn 70 next July. I respect the Sports Code and that will bar me from contesting,” he said.

Also, after his resignation, Khanna may not be part of the Indian delegation that is to meet with the IOC top brass in Lausanne next week. IOC member Nita Ambani, Mehta, two vice-presidents and Sports Ministry officials are set to meet to try and thrash out a timeline for the elections.