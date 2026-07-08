IOC provisionally lifts suspension of Russian Olympic Committee

Lausanne [Switzerland], July 8 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) has provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) that had been in effect since 12 October 2023.

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The decision was taken following a thorough analysis by the IOC's Legal Affairs Commission, considering that the ROC no longer includes as its members any regional sports organisations in territories falling under the jurisdiction of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine, according to the IOC website.

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In addition, the ROC confirmed that it does not, and will not, conduct any activities in these territories. The IOC EB will continue to closely monitor the situation relating to any ROC activities in those territories, and reserves the right to take any further measures if deemed necessary.

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With the qualification period for both the LA28 Olympic Games and the Dolomiti Valtellina 2028 Winter Youth Olympic Games having started, and the need to offer equal access to these competitions to all athletes, the IOC EB decided that its recommended conditions of participation for International Federations (IFs) and international sports event organisers of 28 February 2022 and 28 March 2023 as they relate to Russian athletes and teams, including the protective measures, are no longer applicable.

In accordance with the Olympic Charter, and as applicable to all NOCs in general when selecting the athletes participating in the Olympic Games, the ROC must ensure that Russian athletes' "selection [for the Olympic Games] shall be based not only on their sports performance, but also on their ability to serve as role models who respect, uphold and promote a peaceful society through sport as set forth in the Olympic Charter." (Bye-law 2.1 to Rules 27 and 28).

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To address the lack of confidence in the global sporting community relating to the return of Russian athletes to international competition and in view of the recent allegations regarding the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA)'s governance, and pending confirmation that reinstatement conditions concerning the World Anti-Doping Code have been met, all Russian athletes returning to international competition must meet relevant anti-doping requirements, particularly those set out in the anti-doping rules of the IOC and IFs, as well as best practices established by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Russian athletes returning to international competition must be part of a national (RUSADA/ROC) anti-doping programme (including risk assessment, test distribution plan and results management) that is delegated to the International Testing Agency (ITA).

All athletes newly returning to international competition must have been tested multiple times prior to their return based on a sports risk assessment.

Considering the timeline of qualification events for the LA28 Olympic Games, and to ensure a fair opportunity for participation, the IFs are responsible for establishing the timeframe during which such testing must have occurred prior to any athletes newly returning to international competition, or for those who have not already been included in a registered testing pool.

IFs, as part of their anti-doping programme, must agree on an overall testing programme with the ITA, including the adequate number of tests needed and the timeframe for testing.

Should RUSADA still be considered non-compliant by WADA in 2028 prior to the LA28 Olympic Games, the IOC will instruct the ITA to ensure that all qualified Russian athletes have been subject to independent testing following the same approach.

The decision on whether to host events and sports competitions in Russia, to invite Russian government or state officials to competitions, or to allow the display of the Russian flag, anthem, colours or any other identifications, is at the discretion of each IF and international sports event organiser, and should reflect whether their national federations are in good standing.

In this respect, the IOC will not organise IOC events in Russia or invite Russian government or state officials to its events. The IOC will take a decision in relation to the display of the Russian flag, anthem, colours or any identifications for the Olympic Games at the appropriate time. (ANI)

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