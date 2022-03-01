IOC wants Russia boycott

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 28

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has asked the international sports federations to stop Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in their events due to the war in Ukraine. The IOC executive body, led by president Thomas Bach, met in Lausanne and decided to encourage the federations to bar Russian athletes as a result of Russia breaching the Olympic Truce, and Belarusians for supporting the war.

The decision, taken on Monday, means IOC has joined a host of international sports bodies to sanction the Russian athletes in the aftermath of the war. Football’s governing body FIFA has censured Russia, while several teams have already announced reluctance to play against Russia. European football body UEFA last week changed the venue of this year’s Champions League Finals from St Petersburg to Paris.

“In order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants, the IOC EB recommends that the international sports federations and sports event organisers not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in the international competitions,” the IOC said in a statement. “Wherever this is not possible on short notice for organisational or legal reasons, the IOC EB strongly urges international sports federations and organisers of sports events worldwide to do everything in their power to ensure that no athlete or sports official from Russia or Belarus be allowed to take part under the name of Russia or Belarus. Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams. No national symbols, colours, flags or anthems should be displayed,” the statement added.

Further, the IOC withdrew the Olympic Order awarded to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2001.