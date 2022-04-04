IPL 2022: Avesh bowls brilliant 18th over as Lucknow Super Giants beat SRH by 12 runs

Andrew Tye kept it fairly tight in the 17th over, giving not more than eight runs, before Pooran hoicked Avesh Khan over deep square leg for a maximum

IPL 2022: Avesh bowls brilliant 18th over as Lucknow Super Giants beat SRH by 12 runs

KL Rahul, captain of Lucknow Super Giants plays a shot during match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on April 4, 2022. PTI

PTI

Navi Mumbai, April 4

Lucknow Super Giants paid 25 times more than his base price of Rs 20 lakh to get Avesh Khan's services in IPL-15. The move was worth it as his excellent bowling acted as the catalyst for his team's 12-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.

Heading into the lucrative T20 league as the most expensive uncapped Indian player, Avesh picked up four big wickets for only 24 runs and bowled a brilliant 18th over to turn the match decisively in LSG's favour.

Asked to bat first, skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda struck useful half-centuries to lift Lucknow Super Giants to 169 for seven after a disastrous start.

Chasing 170, Kane Williamson's (16) innovation brought him two fours and a six but he paid the price for going overboard, his ramp shot off Avesh finding a sliding Andrew Tye at short fine leg in the fourth over with SRH score reading 25 for one.

Avesh brought about Abhishek Sharma's downfall with a change in pace as the batter failed to read it while trying to loft him.

As Sharma made his way back to the dugout, last-game's half centurion Aiden Markram walked out to join Rahul Tripathi in the middle, and the two began rebuilding the SRH innings.

Placed at 51 for two at the end of the seventh over, Tripathi used Tye's pace to hit the Australian bowler for three fours and then, using his wrists, smashed Krunal Pandya (2/27) for a six over fine leg. A quite 10th over was, however, followed by the dismissal of Markram, the bowler being Krunal.

Going strong at 44 off 30 balls, Tripathi tried to slog sweep Krunal and hit straight to deep mid-wicket, where Ravi Bishnoi was stationed. Nicholas Pooran smashed Krunal over long-on for six and then carted Jason Holder (3/34) for 15 runs to bring the equation down to 50 form the last 30 balls.

Andrew Tye kept it fairly tight in the 17th over, giving not more than eight runs, before Pooran hoicked Avesh Khan over deep square leg for a maximum.

However, Avesh had the last laugh as Pooran mistimed his knee-high full toss.

Earlier, after his team lost three wickets for just 27 runs in the powerplay, Rahul (68 off 50 balls) found an able ally in Hooda (51 off 33 balls) and added 87 runs for the fourth wicket to revive the innings.

Rahul hit six fours and a six, while Hooda found the fence three times and also cleared it thrice.

Coming back from a long break after playing their opener last Tuesday, SRH made a dream start and left the Super Giants in all sorts of trouble early on.

Making a strong comeback after the pounding in his team's heavy defeat against Rajasthan Royals, Washington Sundar (2/28) was handed the new ball and he delivered in his very first over, and SRH's second, dismissing the dangerous Quinton de Kock with his off-break bowling on a grassy pitch that prompted Kane Williamson to put two slips when Bhuvneshwar Kumar started the proceedings.

Backed to bowl in the powerplay despite going for plenty in the previous game, Washington got de Kock (1) to chip one to Williamson at cover.

Few moments later, Washington had Evin Lewis (1) trapped in front of the wicket after the swashbuckling West Indian batter failed to execute his slog sweep. It was another huge wicket for SRH given Lewis' blazing, match-winning knock against Chennai Super Kings last Thursday.

Manish Pandey struck Romario Shepherd for a four and a six but then, going for one too many, ended up lobbing a catch to mid-on in the same over to leave LSG in a spot of bother.

Spurred by the early success, Williamson effected bowling changes frequently but he may have delayed by at least an over in introducing the attacking T Natarajan while opting for Abdul Samad's innocuous, part-time seam up stuff at the DY Patil Stadium.

The pacy Umran Malik consistently hit 145 kmps but also leaked plenty of runs, allowing KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda to settle down and revive LSG's innings.

Having withstood the early reverses, the duo of Rahul and Hooda went about their task in a professional manner, finding the boundaries as well as running the singles and twos as the 100 came up in the 14th over with Malik going for 16 runs.

Shepherd broke the partnership when he had Hooda caught in the deep to signal the arrival of the in-form Ayush Badoni (19 off 12), who got into the groove with a boundary.

#Cricket #IPL2022

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent

2
World

16-year-old girl in UK borrows money, when unable to pay, she was forced to have sex with 17 men in a day

3
Punjab

Cyber crooks take Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Ludhiana for a ride

4
Chandigarh

Want to enrol your child in Chandigarh's best schools? Shell out lakhs!

5
Punjab

ADGP Gaurav Yadav appointed Special Principal Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Venkaiah Naidu turns down demand for discussing Punjab resolution on Chandigarh

7
Diaspora

75-year-old Sikh man attacked in New York's Queens; nose broken, receives severe bruises

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets deputy commissioners, tells them to reach out to villages

9
Chandigarh

No floor-wise nod to building plans in Chandigarh

10
Comment

India puts itself first

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Entertainment

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Top Stories

Pakistan Supreme Court adjourns hearing by a day on rejection of no-trust vote by National Assembly Dy Speaker

Imran Khan no-trust vote: Pakistan's Supreme Court adjourns hearing by a day; CJI says will issue 'reasonable order'

President Arif Alvi, the Supreme Court Bar Association and a...

Two CRPF men injured in militant attack in Kashmir

CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Srinagar's Maisuma; two non-locals shot at in Pulwama

One CRPF personnel injured in Srinagar attack; security forc...

Kashmiri Pandit shot at in Kashmir's Shopian

Kashmiri Pandit shot at in Kashmir's Shopian

His condition is stated to be stable

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's envoy to Nepal, to be next Foreign Secretary

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's envoy to Nepal, to be next Foreign Secretary

Kwatra Will succeed Harsha Vardan Shringla, who is retiring ...

ADGP Gaurav Yadav appointed Special Principal Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

ADGP Gaurav Yadav appointed Special Principal Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Yadav is son-in-law of former Punjab DGP P. C. Dogra

Cities

View All

Major fire breaks out at six-storey building in posh Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar

Major fire breaks out at six-storey building in posh Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar

Woman murdered near RamTalai area

Canines maul 9-year-old boy in Amritsar

Travel fraud: Five duped of Rs 22.71 lakkh in Amritsar

Promoting local products at Amritsar railway station on their mind

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

Face masks optional in Chandigarh now as Covid cases decline

Face masks optional in Chandigarh as Covid cases decline

Cop, SUV driver scuffle in Chandigarh, video goes viral

No floor-wise nod to building plans in Chandigarh

Want to enrol your child in Chandigarh's best schools? Shell out lakhs!

Two fresh Covid cases in Chandigarh

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

FIR over Twitter posts by journalist, news portal on Hindu Mahapanchyat

Release Sikh prisoners jailed beyond their prison term: Harsimrat

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

AAP activist shot at, injured in Phagwara district

Health team collects samples of milk products in district

MC seals four more shops as tenants fail to pay rent

West Bengal cops raid BJP leader's city home

Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Cyber crooks take Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Ludhiana for a ride

Gangster's father sets himself ablaze outside police station

Two held with 20-kg poppy husk, 4-kg ganja

PAC activists protest failure of MC in solid waste mgmt

Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Govt docs flout norms, run private clinics in city

PU runners-up in RGNUL moot court