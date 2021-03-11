IPL 2022: Rashid Khan’s last-ball 6 trumps Umran Malik’s 5

PTI

Mumbai, April 27

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Umran Malik tore through the Gujarat Titans top-order with his searing pace but the IPL debutant team still got over the line after some late fireworks from Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan.

In pursuit of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 195/6, Titans were off to a flyer with Wriddhiman Saha (68) blazing his way to a flurry of boundaries while putting on 69 runs for the first wicket with Shubman Gill (22).

Kane Williamson, as a last resort, introduced Malik into the attack in the eighth over. The youngster provided the breakthrough by bowling out Gill. Malik followed it up by dismissing the dangerous Hardik Pandya and Saha before bowling out David Miller and Abhinav Manohar off successive deliveries.

The youngster from Jammu & Kashmir finished with incredible figures of 5/25, four of which were bowled, to take Sunrisers to the brink of a sixth successive win. But Tewatia (40 not out off 21 balls) and Khan (31 not out off 11) had other ideas. The duo knocked off the required 56 runs off the last 24 balls. Khan hit three of his four sixes in the last over, including one over the fine-leg boundary off the last ball.

Earlier, opener Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram struck sparkling half-centuries as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 195/6 after being asked to bat first. Abhishek blazed away to 65 off 42 deliveries, while Markram made a 40-ball 56.

Brief scores: SRH: 195/6 (Abhishek 65; Shami 3/39); GT: 199/5 (Saha 68, Tewatia 40*; Malik 5/25).