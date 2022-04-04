IPL 2022: Under pressure after three losses, Jadeja lucky to have Dhoni by his side

Defending champions CSK have lost all three of their matches this season

Ravindra Jadeja with MS Dhoni. Sportzpics for IPL/PTI

PTI

Mumbai, April 4

Ravindra Jadeja is feeling the heat at the start of his captaincy stint at CSK but he is glad to have the cool head of M S Dhoni to rely upon in high pressure situations, even allowing himself to field outside the circle.

Less than a week before the IPL opener on March 26, Dhoni had handed over the captaincy to Jadeja.

However, it appears Dhoni continues to be part of on-field decision-making from behind the stumps, allowing Jadeja, who is one of the best fielders in the world, to stand in the deep.

In the match against Lucknow Super Giants, it seemed Dhoni was calling the shots towards the end when he handed the ball to Shivam Dube in the 19th over.

“No, the last match (against LSG) was a high scoring game so there are chances of catches at deep mid wicket and our thinking was that it would be better a good fielder had to be there.

“So, I was not able to communicate with the bowlers much,” Jadeja said at the post-match press conference after his side’s 54-run loss to Punjab Kings on Sunday.

“But Mahi bhai gives inputs, that is good, he is so experienced so we don’t have to look anywhere else for advice. He’s a legend, and has been captaining for so many years, that experience is there in our dressing room only so we are lucky to have his advice.”

Despite a disappointing start to his captaincy stint, Jadeja insisted that he felt ready to lead the side when he was informed about his new role.

“I have been preparing for captaincy since I was told me a few months ago. Mentally I was ready to lead, I didn’t have any pressure on me, backed my instincts, just thinking and whatever thoughts come in my mind I go for it.”

CSK slumped to their third defeat of the season, but Jadeja is confident that a win could change things for the four-time champions.

“In T20 cricket only one match is required to gain momentum and then the winning streak begins. We are searching for that one win.

“Once that comes, everyone is experienced in the team and know their roles. We are just working hard to get in the rhythm and waiting for our plans to click.”

CSK are without their premier fast bowler Deepak Chahar, who is nursing an injury. In his absence, the team is backing rookie Mukesh Choudhary to come good.

“We can’t judge after 1-2 games. We need to back the players. Deepak is our main bowlers, we hope that he can join us soon. When he comes the team’s bowling unit will get stronger.”

Jadeja conceded his side is not able to perform well in the Powerplays, while also adding that there is no pressure on out of form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.

“It is always important to take early wickets in Powerplay. As a bowling unit we have to take 2-3 wickets in the Powerplay. We are missing Deepak.

“As far as Ruturaj’s form is concerned we are not putting pressure. We are still giving him time.”

