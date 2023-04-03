 IPL 2023: DDCA shares good news for Rishabh Pant fans : The Tribune India

IPL 2023: DDCA shares good news for Rishabh Pant fans

Delhi Capitals' regular skipper is currently recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident last year

Photo: ANI



ANI

New Delhi, April 3

Delhi Capitals' regular skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is currently recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident last year, will attend his side's first home match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Delhi on Tuesday, confirmed Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Monday.

Delhi Capitals will play their first home game of the season against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. DC started their campaign with a 50-run loss against LSG, while GT is coming into the match after a five-wicket win against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In their loss, DC felt the absence of Pant, who is currently recovering from his injuries.

"There's good news for our spectators tomorrow. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant is coming to support his team. He is a star of Delhi (Capitals). I hope spectators will give him a clap that he is coming among his cricketers despite such injury," said Rajan Manchanda, Joint Secretary, DDCA to ANI.

Earlier on March 30, DDCA director Shyam Sharma said that the association is ready to host star Pant at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for his team's home matches and will create a special ramp for him.

"We are ready to host Rishabh Pant at the ground if he feels okay and Delhi Capitals allows it. We will take care of everything for him, be it picking him up from home or dropping him back. We will also create a special ramp till the dugout for his access," Sharma had told ANI.

Ricky Ponting has also expressed his desire to have Rishabh Pant at the dugout for all home games.

"I have spoken to Rishabh a bit. We are hoping to get him involved this season. I would love to have him at all our home games. Having him in our dugout or our change room will be very special. However, David Warner will do a great job. He has been a successful franchise cricket captain in the past. He's excited to lead the team as well," Delhi Capitals quoted Ponting as saying.

Delhi Capitals earlier had announced David Warner as captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Warner has stepped in for Rishabh Pant.

All-rounder Axar Patel was been named the team's vice-captain. The franchise also announced former India captain Sourav Ganguly as the franchise's Director of Cricket. Ganguly has been associated with Delhi Capitals in the past too, in the role of mentor, during the 2019 season.

In their campaign opener against LSG, DC had lost by 50 runs.

