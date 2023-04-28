 IPL 2023: Focus on batting as Delhi Capitals eye a double against Sunrisers Hyderabad : The Tribune India

IPL 2023: Focus on batting as Delhi Capitals eye a double against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two teams are coming into the match following DC’s nail-biting seven-run win on Monday

IPL 2023: Focus on batting as Delhi Capitals eye a double against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals will hope their batters complement the bowling unit as they eye a season double against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a battle of IPL laggards on Saturday. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, April 28

With back-to-back wins giving them some momentum, Delhi Capitals will hope their batters complement the bowling unit as they eye a season double against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a battle of IPL laggards here on Saturday.

The two teams are coming into the match following DC’s nail-biting seven-run win on Monday and SRH will be eager to return the favour and snap their three-match losing streak.

Skipper David Warner marshalled his troops well against his former team the other day, using the spin of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav to strangle the chase with seamer Mukesh Kumar holding his own in the final over while defending 12 runs.

While Ishant Sharma and Anrich Nortje too bowled well, the spin duo of Axar and Kuldeep gave away just 43 and snapped three wickets in the eight overs between them in the middle overs.

However, the batting let them down with Manish Pandey and Axar Patel managing to lift Capitals to 128 for five from 62 for five.

While skipper David Warner has done the heavy lifting on most occasions, his innings lacked the usual finesse, as he faced the most number of dot balls in the powerplay this IPL.

The fact that Delhi have struggled to get a steady opener at the other end has only extended his worry.

The other day, Phil Salt was tried but he was out for a duck, while Mitchell Marsh looked good during his short stay against SRH, but 31 runs in five innings tells his story.

Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Hakim Khan, too, have struggled and had it not been for Axar, things could have been embarrassing for Delhi in the IPL.

The spin all-rounder has proved to be more than a handful with the bat and DC need to promote him up the order to fully utilise his skills.

SRH, on the other hand, looked like winning for a major part of their last match but things went down the hill quickly, as a slow start to the chase proved costly in the end.

After his maiden IPL hundred, Harry Brook has struggled to get going in the powerplay. With scores of 13, 3, 9, 18 and 7, the England batter has failed to give SRH a start.

Mayank Agarwal has two 40 plus scores so far, while Rahul Tripathi has faded since hitting a 74 not out against Punjab Kings. Abhishek Sharma, too, has struggled to score runs.

Skipper Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen, too, have not been able to do much and SRH will have to strengthen their batting to have any hopes of a turnaround.

It is the bowlers, who have looked more in sync as the spinners have complemented the seamers.

If Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on the money with 2 for 11 the other day, spinner Washington Sundar was simply sensational, when he snapped three wickets in the 8th over to leave DC at 72 for five, and they will hope to dish out another good show with the ball.

Teams (from):

Delhi Capitals: David Warner ©, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Yash Dhull.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram ©, Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh.

Match starts: 7:30 pm IST.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Family members meet arrested ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal, his aides in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail

2
Delhi

15th-century monument razed in Delhi to build Jal Board director's mansion, notice served

3
Nation

Iran's Navy seizes Houston-bound oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman

4
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal’s granddaughters light the pyre along with Sukhbir

5
Punjab

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman arrested in crackdown on nexus between singers, gangsters, travel agents

6
Haryana

Haryana judge placed under suspension on High Court order

7
Punjab

Lawyer tries to attack Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused in Rupnagar court; overpowered by cops

8
Sports

Wrestlers protesting on streets amounts to indiscipline: IOA president PT Usha; grappler Bajrang says expected support from her, not harsh words

9
Chandigarh

Man enters girls’ hostel, roams for 20 mins; 2 guards suspended

10
Punjab

He put Amritsar on the global tourism map

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

SC transfers Abhishek Banerjee’s case from Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay who gave TV interview

SC transfers Abhishek Banerjee’s case from Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay who gave TV interview

After perusing Calcutta HC Registrar General’s report, a Ben...

Neeraj Chopra, Sania, Rani Rampal, Sidhu, Sehwag, Harbhajan extend support to protesting wrestlers

Neeraj Chopra, Sania, Rani Rampal, Sidhu, Sehwag, Harbhajan extend support to protesting wrestlers

Wrestlers have accused Wrestling Federation of India chief B...

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court in Jiah Khan's death by suicide case

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court in Jiah Khan suicide case

Special CBI court cites lack of evidence against Sooraj Panc...

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman arrested in crackdown on nexus between singers, gangsters, travel agents

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman arrested in crackdown on nexus between singers, gangsters, travel agents

China suggests delinking of LAC stand off from other issues

China suggests delinking of LAC stand off from other issues

Day after Rajnath Singh said China ‘eroded’ relations; with ...


Cities

View All

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Agri Dept reports no yield dip in standing wheat crop

Farmer uses surface seeding technology to boost wheat yield

Teething trouble for waste-to-energy power plant at Bhagtanwala dump

Coaching centre for slum children gets new building, health facilities

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

Man enters girls’ hostel, roams for 20 mins; 2 guards suspended

Dera Bassi tragedy: Firm GM, director seek anticipatory bail

HC seeks affidavit on shifting of health centre at Mohali

Re-auction of leftover fancy Nos. from May 7

Days after being sacked, DU ad hoc teacher found dead

Days after being sacked, DU ad hoc teacher found dead

Nod to remove, transplant 114 trees for defence staff HQ

BJP protests Rs 45-cr renovation of CM house

‘e-Pledge’ against drugs must in schools

Mehatpur murder: Home Guard held as son used his licensed gun

Mehatpur murder: Home Guard held as son used his licensed gun

Sanitary workers put off strike, to meet CM today

NRI jumps off 11th floor, dies

5 peddlers nabbed

5 arrested on betting charge

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Govt at your doorstep' initiative

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Govt at your doorstep' initiative

Rly employee roughs up elderly man, suspended

City has 4th best road safety infra among 12 'rising cities'

Elected representatives must raise issue with Centre, state govt, say residents

20 more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at law varsity

Gangster facing 10 criminal cases held

RGNUL conducts community development drive in Jassowal

‘Despite conducive factors, no ornamental fish breeder in Punjab’