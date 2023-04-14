IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya fined for slow over rate

Mohali, April 14
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings here.
The IPL aims for matches to finish in three hours and 20 minutes, but slow over rate is proving to be an issue with several games stretching past the four-hour mark.
“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Pandya was fined Rs. 12 lakh,” an IPL media advisory said on Friday.
Defending champions Gujarat Titans registered a comfortable six-wicket win over Punjab Kings riding on Mohit Sharma’s 2/18 and Shubman Gill’s 49-ball 67 on Thursday.
The win, Gujarat Titans’ third of the season, helped them claim the third spot on the points table while Punjab Kings are sixth with four points from as many matches.
