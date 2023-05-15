IPL 2023: MS Dhoni, CSK players do a lap of honour at Chennai's Chepauk

ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) , May 15

Following the conclusion of their set of home matches, after their loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stars, including MS Dhoni, did a lap of honour around the Chepauk Stadium to thank the fans for their support.

Crucial fifties from Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana kept KKR's playoffs hope alive as they registered six-wicket victory over CSK on Sunday.