 IPL 2023: Punjabi commentary winning hearts, getting the love and affection from all over the world: Sarandeep Singh : The Tribune India

IPL 2023: Punjabi commentary winning hearts, getting the love and affection from all over the world: Sarandeep Singh

What has made cricket commentary in Punjabi a standout has been the usage of couplets, along with witty wordplay and age-old idioms

IPL 2023: Punjabi commentary winning hearts, getting the love and affection from all over the world: Sarandeep Singh

Photo used for representational purpose only. PTI Photo



IANS

New Delhi, April 19

While the impact player rule in IPL 2023 has brought in an element of innovation to the game, the addition of more regional languages by digital broadcasters Viacom18 has undoubtedly turned out to be the off-field impact player.

While both television and digital broadcasters are airing IPL 2023 in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati and Bengali, Viacom18 also offers the options of watching IPL 2023 in Odia, Bhojpuri and Punjabi.

A quick glance through the social media sites will show you how the Punjabi commentary has captured the attention of the fans watching IPL 2023 online, with Bhojpuri not far behind. Comments of 'freaking awesome', 'so lit', 'on another level', 'fun to hear' with tons of laughter and fire emojis shows how Punjabi commentary has struck a chord with viewers in IPL 2023.

"My experience of commentating in the IPL through Punjabi language has been very, very good. We all are getting the love and affection from all over the world for the commentary in Punjabi language. It has come not only from Punjab, but people from outside the state too. I am loving it a lot as it is my mother tongue too," said Sarandeep Singh, former India cricketer and selector, to IANS in a virtual interaction organised by JioCinema.

According to the 2011 census, there are 3,31,24,726 Punjabi speakers in India, which constitute 2.74% of the country's total population, with the Punjabi diaspora outside the nation going anywhere between 2.5 to 10 million.

Sarandeep, the former India off-spinner, was born and brought up in Amritsar. Though he later moved to New Delhi, he never lost his touch with the Punjabi language. He recalled how he got a call from Viacom18, asking him if he was interested in doing cricket commentary in the Punjabi language.

"When I heard that, I felt amused as nothing like this had ever happened before in the Punjabi language. But the people there said that they are keen on it and asked me for audition. I told them that if you are definitely doing it, then I am coming on-board." "Even now, I can't express in words how much I was over the moon on an opportunity like this to do something in the Punjabi language. I began preparing for it as speaking in Punjabi outside of the commentary box is different to what is said when calling the game," he adds.

What has made cricket commentary in Punjabi a standout has been the usage of couplets, along with witty wordplay and age-old idioms in describing various scenarios in the game, something which is in complete contrast of the formal commentary in English and Hindi.

A bowler castling a batter becomes "Laah te dande, chala de jhande". Showing a field placement which could be used to fool a batter is said as "cricket ni poker hai, bluff maareya si".

Gujarat Titans bowler Josh Little taking out Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu becomes "Little ne waddi wicket layi ae." Powerplay becomes "Vaisakhi ka mela" while a ball sent above the roof of the stands in a stadium becomes "Ae Gaind Bann Gayi Qutub Minar." Sarandeep disclosed that since the time Punjabi commentary in IPL 2023 has become a smash hit, he constantly gets texts on how he and other panelists can incorporate more of the desi aka the pind-walla way of speaking the language while calling the game.  

"I have friends and my mother living in Punjab who constantly tell me the words which I can use during commentary and how to speak more in the desi Punjabi way for describing the game. We also use a lot of idioms and couplets which are used in daily way of speaking with friends and family during the commentary." Away from the social media admiration for Punjabi cricket commentary, Sarandeep says fellow regional commentators like Kiran More, Saba Karim and Venkatapathy Raju greet him in Punjabi while meeting in the studios. "I had done some commentary previously, but the joy in commentating in Punjabi language for the IPL gives a different happy feeling altogether," he signs off.

#Cricket #IPL

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Drug mafia-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit

2
Haryana

Haryana house owners call 'extra floor' survey a farce

3
Haryana

After Canada, 5 Australian universities place Indian students under lens

4
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma on Bengaluru crowd cheering for MS Dhoni during RCB vs CSK match: 'They love him'

5
Haryana

ACB raids houses of judicial officer, kin

6
Punjab

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 6 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC to be made permanent

7
Punjab

2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called 'Minta's' and 'AK47'

8
Punjab SIT report bent cops

Book sacked AIG over disproportionate assets, Punjab tells VB

9
Punjab

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

10
Nation

Ailing Nepal President Paudel airlifted to AIIMS-Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Top News

India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows

India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, show UN data

China has a population of 142.57 crore, according to the UN ...

Rajnath Singh asks Army to maintain strong vigil along LAC as situation remains ‘tense’

Rajnath Singh asks Army to maintain strong vigil along LAC as situation remains ‘tense’

The defence minister said the security of the country is the...

Drug-Police nexus: Bhagwant Mann’s sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank ‘shielding’ tainted cop Inderjit

Drug mafia-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit

Investigating officer has been directed to conclude probe wi...

Atiq-Ashraf killing: Shahganj SHO among 4 cops suspended after SIT questioning

Atiq-Ashraf killing: Shahganj SHO among 4 cops suspended after SIT questioning

Prayagraj court sends Atiq killers to 4-day police custody

Bats worth Rs 1 lakh, pads and other cricketing equipment of Delhi Capitals players stolen from luggage: Sources

Bats worth Rs 1 lakh, pads and other cricketing equipment of Delhi Capitals players stolen from luggage: Sources

Stuff goes missing during their travel from Bengaluru to Del...


Cities

View All

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

10 years on, LPG-run crematorium still to find favour with Amritsar residents

Pradeep Singh Custodial Death Case: After 22 years, family sees hope for justice as Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks status report

2 members of robbers’ gang held with pistol in Amritsar

Amritsar MC building inspector held taking bribe

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

13 fuel stations, LPG sites owe Chandigarh Rs 7.22 crore: CAG

Command Hospital harvests organs, saves 3 lives in Delhi

Chandigarh MC draws a blank at e-auction for 39 booths

Despite price drop, only 3 of 25 liquor vends go in Chandigarh

Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Lodhi Art District, National Crafts Museum in Delhi

Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Lodhi Art District, National Crafts Museum in Delhi

BJP fields Rai for Delhi mayoral election, Pandey for deputy post

L-G orders special audit of subsidy given to discoms

Mercury up, but Delhi's action plan not ready

2 killed as bus overturns in Greater Noida

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Industrialists not enthused with leaders’ poor recall value

BJP’s Atwal, SAD (A)’s Gurjant & 9 others file papers

Committed to overall development in constituency: Karamjit Kaur

Cong unity like pack of cards, can fall apart any time: BJP

A first: ‘Hunar’ to hone skills, train underprivileged children

A first: 'Hunar' to hone skills, train underprivileged children

Woman dies, 18 test +ve for Covid

Expect relief from heat as city likely to witness showers today

2 MC staff nabbed for taking Rs 6K bribe

7 booked for attacking sweeper at city hotel

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Khelo India: Women’s Track Cycling League from April 26 in Patiala

Powercom, Transco workers’ body demands regular jobs

DC reviews development projects

Two held with poppy husk, drug vials