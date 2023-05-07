 IPL 2023: Virat Kohli’s knock fuels ‘dying’ anchors debate in T20 cricket : The Tribune India

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli’s knock fuels ‘dying’ anchors debate in T20 cricket

Earlier in the season, Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting expressed his doubts over the future of anchors in T20s

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli’s knock fuels ‘dying’ anchors debate in T20 cricket

RCB player Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting before the start of the IPL 2023 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on May 6, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 7

Virat Kohli’s 55 runs off 46 balls in a losing cause against Delhi Capitals have fuelled the growing debate on the “dying” role of anchors in the T20 format.

Chasing 182, Phil Salt put on a masterclass of T20 batting as he went hammer and tongs from ball one to ensure Delhi mowed down the target with 20 balls to spare.

In contrast to the home team’s approach, RCB trudged to 23 for no loss in the first four overs before breaking loose to end with 51 in the powerplay.

Kohli’s approach of “taking the game deep” was understandable considering the non-performance of the middle-order but it potentially cost them 20 extra runs for what could have a been a winning total at the Feroz Shah Kotla. He scored 19 off the first 18 balls he faced.

The game is changing rapidly and this IPL already has the most number of 200-plus totals scored in a season. The batters are striving to add muscle to their game to stay relevant in the shortest format.

The boom or bust approach has become the need of the hour and Salt epitomised that on Saturday night.

Earlier in the season, Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting also expressed his doubts over the future of anchors in T20s.

“I’m a believer in, you know, if you’ve got aggressive, powerful batsman, they can change their game to play the anchor role, but anchor role players can very rarely change to be that 200 strike rate. The only one I can think of this year is Rahane,” the Australian legend had said ahead of the Sunrisers game.

“I feel probably that anchor role is dying off a little bit, but it also just comes down to how you’re going on the day as an individual batsman. Sometimes you just don’t get off to the start that you want to and therefore you’re almost sort of forced to play a different role.

“It’s a day-by-day thing, but I think the actual role of someone batting an opening or batting at number three and trying to bat through the entire innings I think that’s dying off.” RCB skipper Faf du Plessis felt that 181 was a par score but was quick to add that an over of 15 or 20 runs could have probably made the difference in the game. That big over could have come in the powerplay.

While Kohli went about his business and collected his sixth half-century of the season, it was the fearlessness of Mahipal Lomror that allowed RCB to post 181.

After his best knock of the IPL in over six seasons, the Rajasthan batter explained the team’s tactics when he and Kohli were in the middle.

“The plan was simple when Virat bhaiya and I were batting, he will try to take the game deep and I will push for a boundary of two in every over. The ball was turning a bit but I took some risks and it paid off,” said Lomror referring to the couple of sixes he collected off Kuldeep Yadav.

He also feels anchoring an innings remains an important part of the game.

“In any game, it is not easy for a new batter to hit from ball one irrespective of the wicket. It makes a huge difference if someone has played 30-40 balls compared to a new batter.

“That is why anchor becomes important. When a settled batter is in the middle, the chances are higher that he will get more boundaries in the end that the new batter,” said Lomror.

He felt they put up a good total considering the conditions and the bowlers could have done better.

With four games left and the playoff race heating, RCB cannot afford to put a foot wrong and going into the next game, they might be served better with an all-out approach.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Pakistan's Lahore

2
Trending

Burger King employee gets over Rs 3 crore for never missing a day at work in 27 years

3
Punjab

Journalist arrested by Punjab police granted bail, accuses Kejriwal of 'counter blast' for reporting against Rs 45 cr allegedly spent on Delhi CM's house

4
Punjab

Designated 'terrorist' by India, KCF chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Lahore

5
Punjab

Paramjit Panjwar: Khalistan Commando Force chief lately took to cross-border smuggling of drugs, weapons through drones

6
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

7
Amritsar

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

8
Haryana

WFI-affiliated Haryana wrestling body suspends three members, bans ‘akhara’ in Hisar for supporting protesting grapplers

9
Haryana

WFI chief biased against Haryana wrestlers: Mahavir Phogat

10
Punjab

Punjab Police nab Mukhtar Ansari’s aide Jugnu Walia from Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

Top News

8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting; gunman also dead

8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting; gunman also dead

A video that circulated online shows a gunman step out of a ...

Wrestlers’ sit-in: Stopped from entering Delhi, BKU (Ugrahan) activists hold protest at Tikri border

Wrestlers’ sit-in: Stopped from entering Delhi, BKU (Ugrahan) activists hold protest at Tikri border

Large number of Delhi police personnel have been deployed at...

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

According to police official, 'blast' apparently occurred in...

Manipur relaxes curfew in Churachandpur for few hours to allow people buy essentials

Curfew relaxed in Manipur's Churachandpur to let people buy essentials; Army increases aerial surveillance

Life limping back to normal in riot-hit Churachandpur

Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur

Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur

Amid tension, march by tribals on Wednesday against move to ...


Cities

View All

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

Fire in Children’s Park restaurant

Slain Hindu religious leader Sudhir Suri’s brother Brij booked for firing in air

Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

After building low-cost board, School of Eminence students developing robot

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

‘Exorbitant’ waste collection charges stump city traders

'Exorbitant' waste collection charges stump Chandigarh traders

Two cyber cons held from Rajasthan

Rain cools down Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; mercury plummets

10th auction: Only 2 liquor vends allotted

123 properties of Housing Board up for grabs again

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs in Delhi

Haryana Khaps to take out ‘padyatra’ to muster support for protesting wrestlers, ask UP counterparts to emulate

AAP let people down, Jalandhar bypoll crucial test for BJP: Anurag Thakur

Wrestlers’ protest against WFI chief: Delhi Police beef up security at Singhu and Ghazipur borders ahead of farmers’ march towards Jantar Mantar

Women farmers from Punjab to join protesting wrestlers in Delhi

Moosewala factor: Cops try to disperse people at rallies

Sidhu Moosewala factor: Cops try to disperse people at rallies in Jalandhar

Poll rallies, roadshows hit traffic in Jalandhar

Raja Warring hits back after Arvind Kejriwal’s potshots at Congress

Sukhi: Cong failed to get medical college

Arvind Kejriwal reminds Jalandhar people of zero-power bills

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

SAD’s Ludhiana unit president Harbhajan Singh Dang dies at 70

Ludhiana: Most dyeing units have no treatment plants

Elderly man dies of Covid, 9 test +ve in Ludhiana

No check on violations at Bhadaur House parking lots in Ludhiana

192 take yoga training

192 take yoga training

Bring maximum cases for settlement: DLSA chief

Rs 523.62 cr paid to wheat growers: Fatehgarh Sahib DC

Lab inaugurated

Police pensioners discuss demands