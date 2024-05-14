IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans eliminated after rain mars match

PTI

Ahmedabad, May 13

Gujarat Titans’ hopes of qualifying for the Indian Premier League playoffs was dashed today as rain washed out their must-win match against Kolkata Knight Riders without a ball being bowled.

It meant KKR were assured of a top-two finish with 19 points from 13 games and a place in Qualifier 1.

The toss didn’t happen at scheduled time of 7pm due to incessant lightning, which was followed by slight drizzle that became heavier as time passed by. The cut-off time for a five-over contest was 10:56pm but the officials decided to abandon the match, a first in this IPL.

‘Storm in a tea cup’

Lucknow Super Giants assistant coach Lance Klusener today played down team owner Sanjiv Goenka’s public outburst while in conversation with skipper KL Rahul, terming it “storm in a tea cup”. “I don’t see any problem with some robust discussion between two cricket lovers. So for us, I guess it’s just a storm in a teacup. We love a robust discussion. I think that’s how teams get better. So, it’s not a big thing for us,” the South African said.

