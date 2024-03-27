IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad, March 27
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Wednesday.
SRH made a couple of changes, bringing in Travis Head for Marco Jansen, while Jaydev Unadkat replacing T Natarajan, who has a niggle.
MI made one change, handing Kwena Maphaka his IPL debut at the expense of Luke Wood.
Both teams are coming into the match after losing their respective openers.
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam
More than 20 people have been arrested in the scam till now
Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam
Vigilance Bureau report includes about 6,000 pages of docume...
Delhi High Court refuses to order immediate release of CM Arvind Kejriwal
The court posted Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest ...
ED files money-laundering case against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena, her IT firm
The case was filed after ED took cognisance of a complaint r...
BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Congress's Supriya Shrinate get Election Commission notice for remarks targeting women
The two have been asked to respond by March 29 evening