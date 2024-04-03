 IPL 2024: Punjab Kings batters to face different challenge against Gujarat Titans : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • IPL 2024: Punjab Kings batters to face different challenge against Gujarat Titans

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings batters to face different challenge against Gujarat Titans

The Kings have lost their last two away games and another slip-up against Titans will lead to further loss of momentum which tends to shift very quickly due to lack of turnaround time

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings batters to face different challenge against Gujarat Titans

More than Punjab's batting, it is their bowling, especially at the death, that has been a cause for concern. PTI file



PTI

Ahmedabad, April 3

Bruised by Mayank Yadav’s scorching pace, Punjab Kings' batters will face an altogether different challenge when Gujarat Titans' bowling unit tries to take the pace off deliveries on a slightly tricky Motera track in their IPL match here on Thursday.

The Kings have lost their last two away games and another slip-up against Titans will lead to further loss of momentum which tends to shift very quickly due to lack of turnaround time.

Titans, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad comprehensively by seven wickets in their last game.

In the previous match, Kings were completely undone by Mayank’s speed and most of their top-order batters looked ill-equipped to face the fast bowler, who was regularly clocking 150 clicks and more importantly, aiming to bowl into the body of the batters.

However, the scenario will be completely different when veteran Mohit Sharma comes calling at the back-end, presenting a palate of variations.

Mohit uses knuckle balls, slow bouncers and wide yorkers to good effect and this year's IPL trend has shown that save Mayank, all speedsters, who have been able to take pace off their deliveries, have been more successful.

It will pose a different kind of challenge for the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow and Jitesh Sharma, all of whom like the ball to come on to the bat.

If Liam Livingstone is unavailable for Thursday's match after sustaining a hamstring niggle in the last game, it will spell doom for Punjab as they would then happen to lose their key enforcer during the death overs.

Punjab will also have to deal with the accuracy of the incomparable Rashid Khan and the guile of Noor Ahmed, former's left-arm alter-ego.

The third Afghan in the line-up, Azmatullah Omarzai's all-round skills will also be a challenge for the team.

More than Punjab's batting, it is their bowling, especially at the death, that has been a cause for concern.

Harshal Patel, one of their million dollar buys, has had a pathetic season so far going for an economy rate of 11.41 runs per over, having bowled his quota in all three games.

Equally disappointing has been leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, who has conceded runs at an economy rate of 11.37, and hasn't been able to complete his quota of overs.

Arshdeep Singh, India’s designated death overs yorker specialist, has also been profligate to a certain extent and it has once again compounded Kings' worries.

For Titans, the performance against defending champions Chennai Super Kings could be termed an aberration as they have executed their plans pretty well.

The batting is yet to fire in unison but the bowling unit has shown its wares by defending well in opening game and restricting a rampaging SRH to a manageable score in the last game.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Mandhar, B Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Shshant Mishra, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma and Manav Suthar.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ahmedabad #Cricket #Gujarat #IPL #Punjab Kings


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

2
Punjab

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

3
India

‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

4
Haryana

Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

5
J & K

Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat

6
Punjab

Farmer unions to protest against decision to use corporate silos as procurement centres on April 7

7
India

54 MPs including ex-PM Manmohan Singh, 9 Union ministers, retire from Rajya Sabha

8
India

Missing Kerala man, wife, another woman found dead mysteriously in Arunachal Pradesh hotel

9
India

Election Commission transfers 2 IGs, 8 DMs, 12 SPs in 5 states

10
India

‘Bad habits’, countries should not comment on others’ internal affairs: S Jaishankar

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Aam Aadmi Party leaders to go on fast against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Top leadership of party arrested with an 'aim to finish AAP', says Delhi minister Gopal Rai

AAP leaders to go on fast against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s...

Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims

Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims

Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said that Atishi is bound...

Man for whom missing FIR was lodged in Kerala found mysteriously dead along with wife, another woman in Arunachal hotel

Missing Kerala man, wife, another woman found dead mysteriously in Arunachal Pradesh hotel

The hotel staff broke the door to find all three guests dead

Sanjay Singh’s bail and possible internal dilemma of AAP leadership

Explainer: Sanjay Singh’s bail and possible internal dilemma of AAP leadership

More than meets the eye—the SC on Tuesday granted bail to Sa...

Boxer Vijender Singh set to join BJP

Boxer Vijender Singh quits Congress, joins BJP

Singh had fought 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from...


Cities

View All

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

Govt revokes order on private silos amid protest threat

First time since 1996, SAD, BJP to take on each other in Amritsar

Forum holds dialogue on ways to invite US investment in Amritsar

Amritsar MC demolishes 4 buildings for violations

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Removal of escalators spells chaos at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal leaves for Delhi

Medical trash, sewage being dumped into Ghaggar: Panchkula residents

Five Chandigarh clubs told not to serve liquor till bar licence renewed

Sanjay Singh’s bail and possible internal dilemma of AAP leadership

Explainer: Sanjay Singh’s bail and possible internal dilemma of AAP leadership

Boxer Vijender Singh quits Congress, joins BJP

Top leadership of party arrested with an 'aim to finish AAP', says Delhi minister Gopal Rai

Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims

Kejriwal severely diabetic, has lost 4.5 kg since arrest, says AAP; Tihar Jail Administration denies claim

EPFO writes to police

EPFO writes to police

Rinku, Angural get ‘Y’ security cover

7 persons rounded up in Phagwara

Husband held for woman’s murder

AAP fields Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur seat

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

Neglected Dana Mandi on Gill Road cries for attention

Ludhiana: In town as BJP man, Ravneet Singh Bittu gets big welcome

On poster spree to welcome Bittu, BJP gets code violation notice

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak rouses party workers for poll battle ahead

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

Students get basic life support training

Man jumps into Bhakra Canal, dies